Superfood Sattu: 7 benefits of it in wight loss

Sattu contains excessive amounts of dietary fiber and is also a good source of protein, calcium, and iron

Weight Loss Tips: If you also want to lose weight in the summer season, then there will be no better option than Sattu. Yes, Sattu is very beneficial for health in the summer season and it can also reduce your weight. Fiber, protein, and other nutrients are found in Sattu which helps in keeping the body healthy. It is also considered a panacea for stomach-related problems. Due to the abundant amount of fiber in Sattu, it makes one feel full for a long time and you do not consume too many calories. If you also want to lose weight, then include it in your diet from today itself.

At what time should Sattu be consumed?

Consuming Sattu during morning breakfast is most beneficial. It helps in freeing the body from toxins. Besides, Sattu provides coolness to the body. It will provide adequate nutrition to the body due to which you do not feel hungry. However, too much Sattu can also be harmful to health. There is a fear of gas problems because it is made of gram flour which is heavy for the body. Those who are allergic to gram should not consume it.

Now let us learn about the 7 benefits of Sattu that help in losing weight

It contains excessive amounts of dietary fiber and is also a good source of protein, calcium, and iron. Sattu works to provide relief from constipation. There is no problem of acidity if Sattu is drunk chilled. Drinking Sattu does not cause the problem of flatulence. It also gives relief from stomach-related problems like colic and nausea. Drinking sattu reduces the risk of heat stroke. The cooling agent present in it keeps the body cool. After drinking Sattu, the stomach feels full due to which one does not feel hungry quickly and the food intake in the body reduces. Gram Sattu is beneficial in weight loss. Mixing gram sattu and light cumin powder in a glass can be consumed. It improves metabolism. Apart from this, to drink Sattu, add one spoonful of Sattu and some sugar in water and mix well, lemon juice can also be sprinkled in it for taste and consumed like a one-time meal.

