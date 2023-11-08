Superfood Guava: 7 amazing health benefits of this super fruit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Amazing health benefits of guava.

The tropical fruits that typically come to our mind are papayas, mangoes, and pineapples, which are known for their sweetness and juicy texture. Nonetheless, one fruit that is sometimes disregarded despite its remarkable health advantages is the common guava.

This underrated fruit is packed with nutrition and health benefits. In this article, we will unlock the 7 amazing health benefits of guava that will make you want to add this fruit to your diet.

Boosts Immunity

Guavas are an excellent source of vitamin C, containing four times more than oranges. Vitamin C is known for its immune-boosting properties that help protect our bodies against infections and diseases.

Aids Digestion

Guava is also a great source of dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. A single guava contains about 3 grams of fibre, which is about 12 per cent of the recommended daily intake. The high fibre content in guavas helps regulate bowel movements, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive tract.

Lowers Risk of Diabetes

Diabetes has become a prevalent health issue globally, and it is crucial to make dietary changes to prevent it. Guavas are considered a superfood for diabetics as they have a low glycemic index, which means they do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

Promotes Heart Health

Guava is also a heart-healthy fruit, thanks to its high potassium content. Potassium is an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and keeps our heart healthy.

Anti-Cancer Properties

The high antioxidant content in guava makes it a potent fruit for fighting against cancer. Guavas are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant known for its anti-cancer properties.

Improves Skin Health

Guavas are a rich source of vitamin C, which plays a vital role in maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, which gives our skin its elasticity and firmness.

Boosts Brain Function

Last but not least, guavas are also great for our brain health. The high levels of antioxidants in guavas help protect the brain from oxidative stress.

