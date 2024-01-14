Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Clove: Learn about THESE 5 health benefits of laung

Cloves have the most important place among Indian spices. It not only enhances the taste of food but it is also beneficial for health. It is being used as a medicine in Indian Ayurveda. It is generally used to treat everything from stomach aches to coughs and colds. But apart from this, clove is also a sure cure for fatty liver and diabetes. Know about some of its benefits here.

Benefits of cloves

Cloves are effective for fatty liver: Antioxidants are found in cloves. For this reason, cloves are considered good for the health of body organs, especially the liver. Cloves also have hepatoprotective properties, which counter the effects caused by free metabolites. Beneficial in diabetes: Cloves can also benefit diabetic patients. It is noteworthy that insulin is required in the case of diabetic patients. In such a situation, the consumption of cloves helps in producing insulin in the body and also keeps the blood sugar level under control. Clove as an immunity booster: Cloves have immunity-enhancing properties. Therefore, those who have weak immunity should consume cloves. Clove bud works to increase white blood cells in the body. Removes bad breath: One of the best features of cloves is that cloves have a special aroma that removes bad breath. If you want, you can chew it raw also, this can remove bad breath. Panacea for cough: Cloves, rich in antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, prove to be a panacea for cough. People can also chew it raw to get rid of the problem of sore throat. If there is a dry cough then clove proves to be most beneficial.​

