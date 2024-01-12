Superfood Fennel Seeds: Know THESE 5 benefits of Saunf

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know these benefits of Saunf

Unassumingly tucked away in many spice boxes, fennel seeds, or saunf as they're fondly called in India, pack a powerful punch of health benefits. Often enjoyed after a meal for their refreshing anise-like flavour, these tiny treasures hold much more than just a pleasant aroma. Let's delve into the top 5 reasons why fennel seeds deserve the ‘superfood’ title.

Happy tummies:

Fennel seeds have earned their reputation as digestive champions. Rich in volatile oils like anethole, these seeds contribute to the relaxation of the gastrointestinal tract, easing the journey of food through the digestive system. This not only aids in alleviating bloating and gas but also facilitates a smoother digestion process, promoting overall gut health.

Body’s protectors - Antioxidants:

Within the unassuming fennel seed lies a treasure trove of antioxidants, including quercetin and kaempferol. These compounds play a pivotal role in neutralising free radicals, combating oxidative stress, and potentially mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. Embracing fennel seeds is akin to fortifying your body's defences against the ravages of time and environmental factors.

Respiratory resilience:

Beyond the dining table, fennel seeds extend their benefits to respiratory wellness. Boasting expectorant properties, these seeds aid in the expulsion of mucus and phlegm. Inhaling steam infused with fennel seeds provides a natural remedy for respiratory discomfort, offering relief from coughs and bronchitis.

Hormones in harmony:

Fennel seeds contain compounds with estrogenic properties, contributing to hormonal equilibrium. This proves especially beneficial for women navigating the tumultuous waters of PMS and menopause. The inclusion of fennel seeds in one's diet may help ease hormonal fluctuations, offering a natural and gentle approach to managing related discomfort.

Weight wellness:

In the pursuit of weight management, fennel seeds emerge as valuable allies. Low in calories and high in fibre, these seeds impart a sense of fullness, aiding in appetite control. The metabolism-boosting properties of fennel seeds synergise with a balanced diet and regular exercise, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of weight management efforts.

