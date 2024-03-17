Study finds link between brain abnormality and language challenges in kids with ADHD, dyslexia

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Study finds why kids with ADHD, dyslexia suffer language problems

A groundbreaking study conducted by neuroscientists at Georgetown University Medical Center has shed light on the underlying causes of language difficulties in children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia. Published recently in the esteemed journal Nature Human Behaviour, the research suggests that abnormalities in a specific brain structure associated with movement, known as the anterior neostriatum within the basal ganglia, may be responsible for the developmental language disorders observed in these children.

By meticulously analysing 22 articles, the team uncovered a consistent pattern: the anterior neostriatum exhibited abnormalities in 100 percent of the studies that scrutinised this brain region, with fewer irregularities observed in other areas of the brain.

Lead author Michael T. Ullman, a Professor of neuroscience and director of the Brain and Language Laboratory at Georgetown, emphasized the significance of these findings in enhancing both the diagnosis and treatment of developmental language difficulties in affected children. He said, "We hope that by identifying the neural bases of developmental language difficulties, we may help increase awareness of a major, but also rather unrecognised, disorder."

“We caution, however, that further research is necessary to understand exactly how the anterior neostriatum might lead to language difficulties," Michael added.

Ullman also suggested potential avenues for treatment, noting that medications targeting movement impairments stemming from basal ganglia dysfunction, such as those acting on dopamine receptors, could offer therapeutic benefits. Moreover, basal ganglia abnormalities might serve as early biomarkers, paving the way for timely interventions.

The implications of this study extend beyond the laboratory, as Ullman stressed the importance of ongoing research efforts. He said, "Continuing research efforts to further understand the neurobiology of developmental language disorder, especially the role of the basal ganglia, could help the many children who are affected by these problems."

This research provides valuable insights into the complex interplay between brain structure and language function, offering hope for more effective interventions and support for children with ADHD and dyslexia.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: What is Popcorn Brain? Know 5 ways how it impacts your mental health