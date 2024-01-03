Stress can be subtly linked to thyroid; here is what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how stress can be subtly linked to thyroid.

Thyroid gland functioning and stress are related in several ways. An essential regulator of body temperature, metabolism, and energy generation is the butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck. When it is malfunctioning, conditions that also include stress arise. Although stress has been linked to thyroid problems, it is not the only reason; thyroid health is also influenced by other genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. According to Dr Suprakash Chaudhury, Professor & HOD, psychiatry department at DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, there are a few other factors that link stress to thyroid:

Hormonal imbalance: Due to the extensive interconnectivity of all hormones, changes in one will result in disruptions in the production of the other. Such oscillations can also affect the thyroid hormones.

Autoimmune Responses: Long-term stress has been linked to a higher chance of autoimmune thyroid conditions including Graves' disease and Hashimoto's thyroiditis, in which the body's immune system erroneously targets the thyroid gland, impairing thyroid function.

Thyroiditis: Thyroiditis is an inflammation of the thyroid gland that can be brought on by or made worse by stress. Thyroid hormone release may be impacted by this inflammation, which may result in short- or long-term adjustments to thyroid function.

Effect on Hypothalamus and Pituitary Glands: The thyroid is regulated by the hypothalamus and pituitary gland, both of which are impacted by stress. Thyroid hormone production and regulation may be impacted by ongoing stress.

What are some basic guidelines to ensure that those who may be susceptible to thyroid don’t develop the condition?

1. Maintain a balanced diet

2. Managing stress

3. Regular exercise

4. Avoid environmental toxins

5. Regular thyroid check-ups

6. Limit Goitrogenic foods

7. Treat underlying conditions

As a result, there is a complicated and individual variation in the link between stress and thyroid function.

ALSO READ: Staying active to managing stress: 5 effective ways to reduce heart attack risks in winter