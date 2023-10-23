Stomach ache? Know about the symptoms of stomach cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Stomach Cancer is also known as gastric cancer

Stomach cancer occurs when cancer cells start growing inside the lining of the stomach. It is also known as gastric cancer. It can be challenging to identify it in time, as most people do not notice symptoms in the early stages. In most of the cases, the symptoms of stomach cancer are seen in severe or last stage. Stomach cancer usually takes years to grow.

In the initial stages, symptoms of stomach cancer are almost negligible. Gradually you start seeing some of its symptoms. In such a situation, it is important to recognize the symptoms of stomach in time and get it treated. Let us know what can be the symptoms of stomach cancer in the initial stage.

Symptoms of stomach cancer

Patients suffering from stomach cancer may feel vomiting and nausea in the initial stages. If you are continuously facing this kind of problem, then contact your doctor immediately.

Bloating in stomach

Complaints of bloating in the stomach for a long time can also indicate stomach cancer.

Chest burning pain

Due to stomach cancer, one may have to face the problem of chest pain and a burning sensation.

Feeling full even after eating less

Despite eating less, feeling very full in the stomach also indicates stomach cancer.

Stomach infection

If there is a problem of infection or cancer in the stomach, then the person starts feeling like a fever.

Stomach ache

Patients suffering from stomach cancer may also have to face the problems of stomach pain.

Bleeding from stool

Blood in stool can also be a cause of stomach cancer. In this situation contact the doctor immediately.

Having diarrhea or constipation

Long-term problems of diarrhea and constipation can be the cause of stomach cancer. The red blood cells of a patient suffering from stomach cancer start decreasing significantly.

If such symptoms are visible in your body, contact the doctor immediately. So that your treatment can be started on time.

