Spinal Cord Injury: How effective physiotherapy is for SCI

Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) are the most common injuries that happen around the world every year. It occurs after traumatic or non-traumatic events that result in nerve damage which influences the motor system, sensory and respiratory function. Not just that, it also affects the bladder, bowel, and sexual function. Besides this, it also affects the individual's blood pressure, skin health, and ability to regulate temperature.

There are four types of spinal cord injuries--- cervical, lumbar, thoracic, and sacral.

Effects of spinal cord injury:

Exaggerated reflex activities or spasms

Changes in sexual function, sexual sensitivity, and fertility

Pain is caused by damage to the nerve fibers in your spinal cord

Loss of movement

Loss or changing sensation. This includes the ability to feel cold, heat, and touch

Loss of bowel or bladder control

Difficulty breathing, coughing, or clearing secretions from your lungs

According to health professionals, physiotherapy is considered an effective therapy to restore the movement and function of the patient. Clinical experts believe that physiotherapy is a key component during the rehabilitation process to begin the functioning of the body. So, if you are suffering from a spinal cord injury, physiotherapy management can help to recover from the condition.

There are six key steps in the therapy to manage individuals with SCI:

A person can assess the impairments, limitations of the activity, and restrictions of the participants

Set the goals which are relevant to the activity limitations and participation restrictions

Identify the key impairments which are limited to the achievement of goals

Identify and administer the physiotherapy treatments. This involves strengthening, motor skill development,

Joint mobility, cardiovascular fitness, respiratory functioning, and pain management.

Measuring the outcome of treatments

The management of individuals with a Spinal Cord Injury is divided into three phases;

1) Acute

2) Sub-acute (Rehabilitation), and

3) Chronic (Long Term).

During the acute and subacute phases of treatment, rehabilitation strategies become important to prevent further complications. The treatment also promotes neuro recovery, which addresses the key impairments and maximizes the function of the body. While in the chronic phase, a coordinated pattern is required for community rehabilitation services to get long-term support for a person with a spinal cord injury.

