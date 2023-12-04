Skin Rashes: 5 types, causes and effective treatments

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 skin rashes types and how to cure them

Skin rashes, a frequent yet perplexing problem can cause discomfort and signal underlying issues. From red patches to itchy bumps, our skin acts as a canvas, revealing potential concerns that require careful consideration. Understanding the various types of skin rashes and knowing how to deal with them is crucial for maintaining skin health. In this article, India TV will provide information about the 5 skin rashes, their causes, symptoms, and effective strategies for management. Let's decode these skin mysteries and discover the keys to maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

Eczema: Also known as atopic dermatitis, characterised by red, itchy patches, eczema often flares up due to allergens or irritants. This tends to happen more in people with allergies or asthma.

Treatment:

Keep skin moisturised

Use prescribed creams or ointments

Use gentle, fragrance-free skincare products

Wear soft fabrics

Contact Dermatitis: Allergic reaction occurs when someone comes in contact with irritants or allergens like poison ivy and certain soaps, leading to redness, itching, and blistering. It is more common in people with a history of allergies as compared to others.

Treatment:

Avoid triggers

Wear protective clothing

Moisturise regularly

Seek medical advice if severe

Psoriasis: An autoimmune condition causing rapid skin cell turnover forming scales and itchy, dry patches. Plaque, Nail, Inverse, and Guttate are some common types of Psoriasis. Psoriasis is often caused by environmental and genetic factors.

Treatment:

Phototherapy

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Oral medications

Biologics in severe condition

Rosacea: A common skin condition that causes long-term redness. It can also result in the formation of small, pus-filled bumps on your face. It is mainly triggered by sunlight, spicy food, and stress.

Treatment:

Laser therapy

Oral antibiotics

Sun protection

Gentle Skincare

Ringworm: People often get confused by the name but ringworm is a skin fungal infection and it is not caused by worms. It appears as red, and scaly patches in circular or ring shape. Ringworm on the feet is also called ‘athlete’s foot.’

Treatment:

Antifungal creams

Good hygiene

Avoid sharing personal items

Over-the-counter medications

