Sitting on floor increases flexibility and mobility; Know five potent benefits

Sitting on the floor while eating is a common practice in Indian cultures. Furthermore, sitting on the floor is considered to increase flexibility and mobility while also allowing for improved core muscles. However, if the sitting practice is done inappropriately, it can be uncomfortable and lead to joint problems.

Sitting on the floor might be advantageous in the following ways:

Encourages stability: Sitting on the floor without a chair or support stabilises your core. Decreases hip tension: Hip tightness and stiffness can result from extended chair sitting. However, you may simply stretch your hip flexors while you sit on the floor leading to increase in hip flexibility. More adaptability:Sitting on the floor can help you stretch your lower-body muscles. More mobility:Stretching certain lower muscles will increase your mobility. Increased movement of the muscles:Kneeling and squatting are examples of "active rest" postures. They involve more physical effort than simply sitting on a chair.

How can I sit on the floor comfortably and gain maximum benefits?

The first step is to find the most comfortable position for sitting on the floor. Some significant sitting positions, such as kneeling, sitting cross-legged, bent sit, side sit, straddling sit, extended sit, and squatting can help you achieve the maximum benefits of sitting on the floor.

However, sitting on the floor can have a range of potential adverse effects, such as additional strain on the joints, lower limb burden, weakened blood flow, bad posture, and aggravating existing joint issues. Additionally, it can make it difficult to stand up from the floor if you already have hip, knee, or ankle problems.

Pay attention to your posture, prevent hunching your back, and keep your tummy above your hips. No matter where you sit, try to avoid remaining still for too long. If you encounter pain or discomfort, switch positions.

