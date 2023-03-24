Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Potential side effects of drinking lemon water every morning that could risk your health

Lemon water is a popular beverage enjoyed by many people around the world. It is believed to have numerous health benefits, including boosting the immune system, aiding digestion, and promoting hydration. While lemon water can be a healthy addition to your daily routine, it is essential to be aware of its potential side effects. Here are the side effects of drinking lemon water every morning that can be dangerous for you.

Tooth enamel erosion: Lemon water is highly acidic, and consuming it in large amounts can erode the enamel on your teeth, leading to tooth sensitivity and other dental problems. To avoid this, it is recommended to drink lemon water through a straw and rinse your mouth with water after drinking it.

Heartburn and acid reflux: Lemon water can increase the production of stomach acid, which can lead to heartburn and acid reflux in some people. If you have a history of acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), you should be cautious when consuming lemon water.

Dehydration: While lemon water can help hydrate your body, drinking too much of it can have the opposite effect. Lemon water is a natural diuretic, which means it can increase urine production and lead to dehydration if not consumed in moderation.

Upset stomach: Lemon water can cause an upset stomach in some people, especially those with a sensitive stomach or digestive issues. Symptoms such as nausea, bloating, and diarrhea may arise as a result of this.

Skin irritation: Applying lemon water directly to your skin can cause skin irritation and even chemical burns in some cases. It is recommended to dilute lemon juice with water before applying it to your skin and to avoid exposure to direct sunlight after application.

Interference with medications: Lemon water can interfere with certain medications, such as antibiotics and blood thinners. If you are taking any medication, it is essential to consult your doctor before adding lemon water to your diet.

By following these precautions, you can enjoy the numerous health benefits of lemon water while minimizing its potential risks.

