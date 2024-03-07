Psoriasis and Heart Disease: Expert explains how this skin condition increases cardiac issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Expert explains how psoriasis increases heart diseases.

Psoriasis, a skin condition affecting millions worldwide, has long been recognised for its impact on the skin. However, recent studies have unveiled a surprising link between psoriasis and heart disease, shedding light on a connection that goes beyond the skin's surface.

Psoriasis is more than just a cosmetic concern; it's an immune system disorder that causes inflammation. Dr. Smith, a leading expert, explains, "The chronic inflammation associated with psoriasis doesn't limit itself to the skin; it extends its reach to other organs, including the heart."

Research indicates that individuals with psoriasis may face an increased risk of developing heart disease. The inflammation triggered by psoriasis can lead to a buildup of plaque in the arteries, a key factor in heart disease. Individuals with psoriasis must be aware of this connection and prioritise heart health.

Moreover, Dr V Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Certified Proctor For TAVR & Clinical Director, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, lifestyle factors play a pivotal role. Patients with psoriasis often share common risk factors with heart disease, such as smoking, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle.

"Addressing these risk factors is essential in managing both psoriasis and heart health. Early detection and intervention are vital. Regular check-ups with healthcare providers can help monitor cardiovascular health for those with psoriasis. "Don't wait for symptoms. Proactive measures can significantly reduce the risk of heart complications," Dr. Smith emphasizes.

The intertwined relationship between psoriasis and heart disease highlights the importance of holistic healthcare. Treating psoriasis goes beyond skin-deep; it involves safeguarding the heart. A comprehensive approach is key to managing both conditions effectively.

