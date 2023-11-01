Prolonged sitting linked to early death: 4 biggest impact on your health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Prolonged sitting linked to early death

Lifestyle and dietary disorders are considered to increase many types of health problems. Researchers found that this could be a major factor for many serious and chronic diseases that are increasing rapidly in the present time. Health experts say that with time, the risk of problems related to diabetes, heart disease, and inflammation in the body is being seen more in the young population, these diseases not only reduce your life span but also cause premature death. According to researchers smoking and alcohol consumption are considered to have serious side effects for health, but the habit of sitting for a long time is also equally dangerous for health. This increases physical inactivity which can have a negative impact on your overall health.

Here are the four biggest impacts of prolonged sitting on your health

A sedentary lifestyle and its serious side effects

Sedentary lifestyle is the biggest enemy of your health, and sitting for a long time can increase its risk even more. The more you sit during the day, the more dangerous this tendency is for a healthy life. People with a sedentary lifestyle are more likely to gain weight, develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and suffer from depression and anxiety.

Risk of premature death

To understand how sitting for too long, or a sedentary lifestyle, can be harmful to health, researchers analyzed 13 studies of sitting time and activity levels. It found that people who sit for more than eight hours a day without any physical activity may have a higher risk of obesity and diseases that cause premature death. Health experts say that the habit of sitting for a long time is also a major factor for many diseases which are increasing rapidly in the present times.

Also Read: 5 common nutrient deficiencies in women: Symptoms and solutions

Can become a victim of diabetes

Studies have shown that prolonged lying down can also increase insulin resistance in your body, putting you at risk for increased blood sugar levels. Research has found that people who spend more time sitting have a 112 percent higher risk of diabetes. Health experts say diabetes is a serious health problem whose risk is increasing in people of all ages. The problem of diabetes can also increase the risk of many other diseases like heart disease and inflammation.

Risk factors for heart disease

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death globally and your risk of developing heart disease increases significantly if you sit for long periods. The study found that men who watched television or sat for more than 23 hours a week had a 64 percent higher risk of developing heart disease and dying from it than others. This can be a problem that increases the risk of heart attack or stroke by 147 percent.

Latest Health News