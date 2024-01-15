Preventing Pancreatitis: 5 ways to keep your pancreas healthy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 ways to keep your pancreas healthy.

Pancreatitis is a serious medical condition characterised by inflammation of the pancreas, a vital organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas plays a crucial role in digestion and the production of hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. When the pancreas becomes inflamed, it can lead to a range of symptoms, including severe abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

There are two main types of pancreatitis: acute and chronic. Acute pancreatitis is a sudden and potentially life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention. It can be caused by several factors, including gallstones, alcohol consumption, and certain medications. Chronic pancreatitis, on the other hand, is a long-term condition that can cause permanent damage to the pancreas and lead to complications such as diabetes and malnutrition. However, Dr Adi Rakesh Kumar, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endocrinologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, has shared a few strategies to keep your pancreas healthy.

Strategies for Optimal Pancreatic Health

A balanced diet that prioritises whole foods, emphasizing fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Limiting saturated fats and refined sugars reduces stress on the pancreas, reducing the likelihood of inflammation. ⁠Obesity is a significant risk factor for pancreatitis. Including foods with anti-inflammatory properties, such as fatty fish and nuts, can further support pancreatic health. Hydration is key to preventing pancreatitis by supporting digestion and minimizing the risk of gallstone formation. Avoid sugary beverages and excessive caffeine is advisable, as they can tax the pancreas and potentially lead to inflammation; Excessive alcohol intake is a known contributor to pancreatitis. To protect your pancreas, practice moderation. For men, this typically means limiting alcohol consumption to two drinks per day, while women are advised to have no more than one drink daily. Avoid Smoking which is an independent risk factor for pancreatitis. Engaging in regular physical activity is instrumental in maintaining good health. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise enhances insulin sensitivity, reducing the likelihood of diabetes—a risk factor for pancreatitis.

In conclusion, adopting a holistic approach to pancreatic health involves mindful dietary choices, hydration, responsible alcohol drinking and avoiding tobacco.

ALSO READ: 3 important tests to detect and treat Cervical cancer at an early stage