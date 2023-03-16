Prevent H3N2 Virus Influenza: Boost your immunity this summer with these four foods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Boost your immunity this summer with these four foods

H3N2 Virus Influenza: Summer is the season of sunshine, outdoor activities, and refreshing foods. While we enjoy the warmth of the sun and indulge in seasonal delicacies, it's also important to keep our immune system strong to fight off illnesses, especially the H3N2 Virus Influenza which is increasingly spreading in India. There are certain summer foods that can help boost immunity and keep us healthy. Incorporating these foods into your summer diet can help boost your immunity and keep you healthy throughout the season. Here are a few foods that would help boost your immunity this summer:

Watermelon:

It is a refreshing summer fruit that's not only delicious but also loaded with nutrients. It's a rich source of vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in strengthening the immune system. Watermelon also contains antioxidants that protect the body from harmful free radicals and promote overall health. Additionally, it's a great source of hydration, which is essential for maintaining good health during hot summer days.

Tomatoes

They are another summer staple that can help boost immunity. They are rich in vitamin C, which stimulates the production of white blood cells that fight off infections. Tomatoes also contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps prevent chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Whether you eat them raw, cooked, or in a salad, tomatoes are a delicious and nutritious addition to your summer diet.

Mangoes

The king of fruits is a quintessential summer fruit that not only tastes great but also offers several health benefits. They are rich in vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and eyes. Mangoes are also a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen the immune system and protect against diseases.

Coconut water

It is a refreshing summer drink that's not only tasty but also beneficial for health. It's a natural source of electrolytes that help regulate fluid balance in the body, making it an excellent choice for hydration during the hot summer months. Coconut water is also rich in antioxidants and contains cytokines, which have anti-aging and anti-cancer properties.

