Prenatal Care: Know the importance of Folic Acid during pregnancy and appropriate ways of consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the importance of Folic Acid during pregnancy.

Folic acid, a critical B vitamin, stands as a linchpin in the development of a healthy fetus during pregnancy. Its paramount role lies in preventing neural tube defects such as spina bifida and anencephaly. Despite its significance, the importance of folic acid often slips through the cracks, leading to a lack of awareness and potential oversight in prenatal care.

According to Dr Rashmi Dharaskar, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, folic acid can prevent these problems, which can sometimes appear in the first few weeks of pregnancy—sometimes even before a woman realizes she is pregnant—it is advised that pregnant women make incorporating folic acid into their daily routine a priority. This emphasizes how important it is to start with adequate levels of folic acid.

Despite its pivotal role, the broader community, and even some expectant mothers, tend to underestimate or overlook the importance of folic acid. A common misconception persists that a generally healthy diet is enough, neglecting the specific nutritional needs during pregnancy.

To fulfil these dietary requirements, it is advised to investigate different folic acid sources. Prenatal supplements offer a constant intake of the appropriate amount and are a practical solution. On the other hand, it is also advised that women broaden their dietary choices to incorporate folic acid-rich foods including citrus fruits, leafy green vegetables, legumes, and fortified cereals. Achieving equilibrium between the consumption of supplements and dietary decisions guarantees that all necessary folic acid is covered.

In conclusion, understanding the importance of folic acid during pregnancy is paramount for the health and well-being of both mother and baby. It is recommended to increase awareness, facilitate education, and adopt proactive measures to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice. By doing so, we can prevent avoidable birth defects and promote healthier pregnancies through the appropriate consumption of folic acid.

ALSO READ: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Can you get pregnant after recovery, doctor explains