Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Can you get pregnant after recovery, doctor explains

An expert has explained if someone can get pregnant after recovery from cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer. It is a treatable condition and also has a good chance of cure if it is detected and treated in the early or precancerous stages.

When we spoke to Dr Karthika Reddy Byreddy, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, she said that chances of pregnancy after cervical cancer recovery depend on the stage of the disease and treatment options given. Fertility-sparing treatments are typically only an option for some people with stage IA1, IA2, or IB1 cervical cancer.

Treatments that would allow you to carry a pregnancy in the future include:

Conization – Removal of a portion of the cervix. Option for only early-stage cervical cancers

Simple trachelectomy – More extensive removal of the cervix.

More extensive removal of the cervix. Radical trachelectomy – Removal of the cervix and surrounding tissues, but not the uterus.

Following conization or trachelectomy, most gynecologic oncologists recommend avoiding vaginal intercourse, not placing anything in your vagina (such as tampons), and avoiding swimming for four to six weeks.

It is advisable to wait 6 to 12 months after conization or trachelectomy before trying to get pregnant. There is an increased risk of cervical insufficiency in pregnancy following cervical cancer treatment leading to miscarriage and preterm delivery.

Regular monitoring is necessary during pregnancy which generally involves regular checking of the length and dilation of the cervix and the need for cervical cerclage if necessary.

As pregnancy is not possible after radical hysterectomy and chemoradiation, egg or embryo freezing and surrogacy may be offered to have a biologically related child.

