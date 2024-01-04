Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Know why it is important for boys to take HPV vaccine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why it is important for boys to take the HPV vaccine.

Boys need the HPV vaccine for several important reasons that often go overlooked. While it's widely known that the vaccine helps prevent cervical cancer in girls, fewer people are aware of its role in preventing other types of cancer in both men and women. Specifically, the HPV vaccine protects against certain strains of the virus that can lead to cancers of the throat, penis and mouth. According to Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, vaccinating boys not only reduces their risk of developing these cancers later in life but also contributes to overall herd immunity, ultimately protecting everyone from potential HPV-related diseases. This article will further explain the advantages of the HPV vaccine for men.

Men and boys are also affected by HPV-related cancers in significant numbers. Males currently do not have a test for HPV-related cancers, unlike the Pap test used to detect early-stage cervical cancer in women. There is no equivalent screening test for penile, anal, or head and neck cancers at this time. Developing a screening test similar to the Pap test for throat cancer would be revolutionary. The tonsils and base of the tongue make it difficult to detect the virus, which can hide in hard-to-reach crevices. Until an effective screening test is available, it's important for patients to stay updated on their HPV vaccines, understand how the disease is transmitted, and seek medical attention if they experience any concerning symptoms such as a neck lump or blood in phlegm.

The benefits of the HPV vaccine for boys

The HPV vaccine is equally safe for both boys and girls. The HPV vaccine isn't just for women. It offers numerous benefits for men as well. By receiving the HPV vaccine, men can significantly reduce their risk of developing genital warts and certain types of cancer, including anal and oropharyngeal cancers. This is crucial when considering that HPV-related cancers are on the rise among men.

Additionally, the HPV vaccine can contribute to herd immunity, providing indirect protection for those who may not be able to receive the vaccine themselves. By getting vaccinated, men not only protect themselves but also help prevent the spread of HPV within their communities. With these advantages in mind, it's clear that the HPV vaccine is a vital tool in safeguarding men's health and well-being. Hence, boys should take the HPV vaccine after consulting the expert.

ALSO READ: Are you fond of hair smoothening and colouring? Doctor warns about potential risks of cancer