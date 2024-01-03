Are you fond of hair smoothening and colouring? Doctor warns about potential risks of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Doctor warns about potential risks of cancer after hair smoothening or colouring.

Hair straightening, hair colouring and hair smoothening, these three things are in trend these days. Everyone is getting them done and giving a new look to their hair. But, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recently banned formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals used in products that make hair silky and smooth for cancer prevention. But, the thing to understand is why and how are these hair products prone to cancer. To understand this, we have talked to Dr Raajit Chanana, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality, Hospital.

How do straightening, colouring and smoothening increase the risk of cancer?

Dr Raajit Chanana says that they wholeheartedly support initiatives like the FDA's ban on formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals used in products that make hair silky and smooth to prevent cancer. There is a possibility of serious short-term and long-term problems with the use of some of these types of hair straightening products. The products contain formaldehyde, which irritates the eyes, nose and throat when it comes in contact with the smoke. It can also cause respiratory problems and in the future, the risk of cancer also increases.

Risk of uterine cancer in women

These hair products increase the risk of uterine or ovarian cancer. Regarding this, there are many indications from the 2022 study by the National Institute of Health (NIH Record), in which the smoke of these chemicals has said that there is a higher possibility of uterine cancer in women. This cancer occurs when cancer cells form in the tissues of the endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus. Formaldehyde triggers these cancer cells and promotes their mutation in the body.

Risk of bladder cancer from hair dye

Another research suggests that hair dye increases the risk of bladder cancer. About 80% of hair dye products are made from hydrogen peroxide which can be carcinogenic formulations that increase the risk of bladder cancer.

The risk of breast and ovarian cancer increases

Hair dyes, straighteners or relaxers contain carcinogenic agents that increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. These products are absorbed by the hair and scalp and reach the body. Especially compounds like formaldehyde or methylene glycol.

Formalin

Methane

Methanediol

Formaldehyde monohydrate

When these products are heated, formaldehyde is released during flat-pressing or blow-drying and this triggers cancer. Besides, it also affects the healthy sequence of cells and increases hormonal health and fine radicals, which increases the risk of cancer.

What is the doctor's suggestion?

Dr Raajit Channa says that therefore it is very important to identify carcinogenic agents in everyday products and not use them. With this, you can avoid possible cancer problems and along with this, it is also important that you identify safe hair products and use them only.

