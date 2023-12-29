What is melasma? Know causes, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know the causes, symptoms and treatment for Melasma

Melasma is a common skin condition characterised by the development of brown or grey-brown patches on the face, particularly on the cheeks, forehead, bridge of the nose, and upper lip. Although harmless, melasma can cause self-consciousness and emotional distress for some individuals. Let's delve deeper into the world of melasma, exploring its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.

What is Melasma?

Melasma, also known as chloasma, manifests as brown or blue-grey patches on the skin, notably on the face, forearms, and occasionally other sun-exposed areas. Often referred to as the "mask of pregnancy," it affects 15% to 50% of pregnant women. While harmless, it can cause self-consciousness. Melasma typically darkens and lightens, worsening in summer. Occurring more during reproductive years, it commonly emerges between ages 20 and 40, impacting 1.5% to 33% of the population.

Melasma: Causes

The primary causes of melasma revolve around sun exposure, hormonal changes, and genetic predisposition. Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun stimulate melanin production, contributing to the development and exacerbation of melasma. Hormonal fluctuations, such as those during pregnancy or while taking birth control pills, play a significant role, leading to what is often referred to as the "mask of pregnancy." Additionally, a genetic predisposition increases the likelihood of developing melasma, with a family history of the condition heightening the risk. Understanding these underlying causes is crucial for both prevention and effective management of melasma.

Melasma: Symptoms

Hyperpigmentation: The hallmark symptom of melasma is the appearance of dark patches on the face. These patches often have distinct borders and can vary in size and shape.

Facial Distribution: Melasma typically occurs on sun-exposed areas of the face, such as the cheeks, forehead, and upper lip. It is less common on areas not exposed to the sun.

Symmetrical Patterns: Melasma often presents in a symmetrical pattern on both sides of the face.

Melasma: Prevention and treatment

Sun protection: The most effective preventive measure is sun protection. Regular use of sunscreen with a high SPF, wearing wide-brimmed hats, and avoiding peak sun hours can help prevent the worsening of melasma.

Hormonal management: For women experiencing melasma due to hormonal factors, consulting a healthcare professional about hormonal management may be beneficial. This is especially important for pregnant women or those using hormonal contraceptives.

Topical treatments: Dermatologists may recommend topical treatments containing ingredients like hydroquinone, tretinoin, or corticosteroids. These should only be used under professional guidance due to potential side effects.

Cosmetic procedures: In some cases, cosmetic procedures like chemical peels or laser therapy may be suggested to reduce the appearance of melasma. Again, these should be performed by qualified practitioners.

Chemical Peels: Dermatological procedures involving chemical peels can exfoliate the skin and reduce melasma pigmentation.

Microdermabrasion: This technique involves gentle exfoliation to improve skin texture and reduce pigmentation.

While it may not be entirely preventable, proactive steps can be taken to mitigate its impact and enhance overall skin health. If you suspect you have melasma or are concerned about changes in your skin, seek professional help for specialised treatments.

