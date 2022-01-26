Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pitta Imbalance: Symptoms, Early Signs, Remedies and causes of Arthritis

In Ayurveda, health is a state of complete physical, mental, spiritual, and social well-being. So, at its core, an imbalance could arise from any of these areas and cascade into the others. A Pitta imbalance could be caused by an improper lifestyle, or ill-eating habits such as consuming an excessive amount of spicy, sour, salty, or deep-fried food, spending an excessive amount of time in the sun or heat, working excessively. Also, it is related to processes in the body like digestion, metabolism, energy production, immune function, growth factors, and hormones.

Signs of Pitta Imbalance

The signs and symptoms of pitta imbalance are directly related to the pitta dosha's qualities of fire and water. Pitta governs digestion and metabolism, so the fire may begin in the small intestine and stomach—primary pitta's seats in the body—with indigestion, heartburn, or diarrhoea. Burning sensations throughout the body, red, irritated skin, particularly stinky sweat, sensitivity to the sun, fever, hot flashes, excessive thirst.

Arthritis is a very common joint & muscle disorder caused due to the pitta imbalance. It is an autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the joints and surrounding tissue, as well as other organs. The disease primarily affects people between the ages of 40 and 60.

Early Signs & Preventive Measures

There are several causes of arthritis and joint pains, including a lack of physical activity or exercising after eating fatty foods. Consumption of incompatible foods and habits can also lead to arthritis and joint pain. Arthritis is also caused by a lack of digestive fire. Other factors that contribute to arthritis and joint pain include consuming too many cold items, consuming too many cold drinks and diet, sleeping during the day, not sleeping at night, and other psychological factors.

Some of these habits imbibed ever since a person is young, and prolonged for a long period may also become causal factors of Arthritis in old age.

Arthritic patients typically experience pain throughout their bodies and in their joints. The patient may also experience a loss of taste. Some people experience symptoms such as excessive curiosity, lack of enthusiasm, fever, heaviness in the body, indigestion, and so on.

In addition to joint pain, some people experience swelling and stiffness in their joints. It is critical to diagnose and treat arthritis at an early stage because if not treated promptly, it can lead to joint deformity, osteoporosis, and other complications. Ayurveda recommends Ashwagandha as a pain reliever, preventing pain signals from being transmitted through the central nervous system. It may have anti-inflammatory properties as well.

How to Balance Pitta

Keep in mind that the symptom and severity of doshic imbalances can vary depending on a variety of factors.

Balanced Diet

According to Ayurveda, intake of bitter, sweet, and astringent foods can help a lot in calming pitta. Apples, grapes, zucchini, lettuce, cucumbers, cilantro, and fresh organic dairy are all excellent choices. Beans, grains, coconut, and watermelon are also excellent pitta-balancing foods.

During pitta imbalance, reduce your intake of alcohol, coffee, heavy meats, and fried, oily, salty, spicy, and sour foods. Season with fennel seeds, coriander, fenugreek, and fresh lime juice instead of salt.

Relax from work

Pitta-dominant people are highly motivated and work-focused. They are usually highly motivated and spend the vast majority of their day immersed in their work. Take a break from work that requires intense visual focus to calm pitta. Close the computer screen and take a dip in nature. Cooling colors such as pearl white, blue, green, silver, and grey must also be utilized to surround yourself.

Yoga, Pranayam, or breathing exercise

It is critical to practice Pitta-calming Yoga that does not overheat the body. It is best to practice yoga early in the morning or late in the evening when the weather is cool. Some of the beneficial Yoga Asanas or postures that can aid in Pitta reduction like Child pose, Marjaryasana, Bhujangasana.

(The author is Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)