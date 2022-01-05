Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron: These are 3 types of people who are at grave risk

The explosive increase in India coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some people are still taking it lightly thinking that the new omicron variant is less powerful. However, it's important for each one of us to do not let out guards off and follow the COVID-19 protocols respectively. The new COVID-19 variant is spreading at a very fast pace and people who are most prone to it and can easily get infected are the elderly, people who have not been vaccinated, and those who have poor immunity.

Instead of waiting for natural immunity, people should make sure to get vaccinated which will prevent them from infectious diseases. And even after one catches the infection, they should resort to proper rest. The increased intake of water and proper bed rest may help people recover faster from Covid-19 infections at home, according to an Australian expert.

People who have had COVID-19 earlier can also get infected with the new variant and in no way they are at reduced risk.

According to research, the omicron variant has the ability to spread rapidly and even avoids vaccine-induced immunity. Thus, people who contract the virus should isolate themselves immediately for the safety of others.

People should look out for chest pain, worsening breathlessness, and lethargy as worrying symptoms that might need further medical attention, a report suggested. People with chronic conditions or lung disease should carry an oximeter, a special machine to measure the amount of oxygen in their blood. If your oxygen saturation is dropping, make sure to visit the doctor.

Although most people recover from Covid-19 within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) still recommends a 14-day quarantine.