New Covid-19 variant IHU emerges in France: Things to know about this more infectious variant than Omicron

A new variant of coronavirus named IHU has emerged in France. The new strain that has been identified by scientists in Southern France is believed to have infected 12 people in the country. According to a yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, the new virus strain has more mutations than the Omicron variant. This new strain of lineage B.1.640.2 contains 46 mutations and 37 deletions. The research of the new strain IHU is still going on.
Here's is a list of things known about the new IHU variant so far:
- The emergence of the new variant, probably originated in Cameroon, as per the study, harbours both substitutions N501Y and E484K in the spike protein.
- Researchers suggest that it is too early to speculate on virological, epidemiological or clinical features of this IHU variant based on the 12 cases.
- The 12 cases are believed to be linked to the index case (the first patient) who returned from Cameroon in central Africa. Three days after returning he developed mild respiratory symptoms.
- Respiratory samples collected from seven other SARS-CoV-2-positive patients living in the same geographical area exhibited the same combination of mutations screened by qPCR. They were two adults and five children (below 15 years of age).
- Further tests led to SARS-CoV-2 genotype identification. The analysis revealed 46 mutations and 37 deletions resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. Fourteen amino acid substitutions, including N501Y and E484K, and 9 deletions are located in the spike protein.
- The B.1.640.2 has not been spotted in other countries or labelled a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO).