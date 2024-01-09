Oil massage to Nasya: 5 ayurvedic ways to control hair fall during winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ayurvedic ways to control hair fall during winters

In the frosty embrace of winter, the tendrils of hair care become paramount as the season unveils its challenges. The cold, dry air often unleashes a cascade of concerns, with increased hair fall being a common woe. Amidst this seasonal shift, delving into the realm of Ayurveda offers an array of remedies rooted in ancient wisdom. These holistic solutions, provide a sanctuary for tresses in need. As we embark on this journey through Ayurvedic practices, a tapestry of natural remedies unfolds, promising resilience and vitality for your hair during the winter months.

Warm oil massage:

Ayurveda emphasises the importance of regular oil massages to nourish the scalp and strengthen hair roots. Choose oils such as coconut, almond, or sesame, and warm them slightly before gently massaging them onto your scalp. This practice improves blood circulation and provides essential nutrients to the hair follicles.

Herbal hair masks:

Create a nourishing hair mask using Ayurvedic herbs like amla (Indian gooseberry), neem, and hibiscus. These herbs are known for their rejuvenating properties and can help prevent hair fall. Mix the powdered herbs with yoghurt or coconut oil and apply the mask to your hair. Leave it on for 30-40 minutes before washing it off.

Stay hydrated:

Dry winter air can lead to dehydration, affecting both your body and hair. Remember to keep yourself adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Hydration is vital for maintaining the moisture balance in your scalp and preventing dryness that can contribute to hair fall.

Balanced diet:

Ayurveda emphasises the connection between nutrition and hair health. Consume a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Include foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and fruits to provide your body with the nutrients essential for strong and healthy hair.

Nasya:

This nasal therapy involves instilling a few drops of lukewarm sesame oil or ghee into each nostril. This stimulates the brain and nervous system, improving circulation to the scalp and promoting hair growth.

