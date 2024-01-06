Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 effects of extreme cold on your body

Fog-laden mornings and minimal sunlight characterise the winter narrative in North India. Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, and the Indian Meteorological Department anticipates that this cold spell may persist for an additional two days. The human body is ill-equipped to cope with such conditions. As temperatures drop, our bodies exert extra effort to uphold core temperature, exposing us to a range of potential health hazards. Here are five ways in which extreme cold can adversely impact your well-being.

Hypothermia:

One of the most immediate threats in extremely cold conditions is hypothermia. When the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, the core temperature drops, leading to symptoms such as shivering, confusion, and, in severe cases, unconsciousness. Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures increases the risk of this life-threatening condition.

Frostbite:

Exposed skin and extremities are susceptible to frostbite in extreme cold. The freezing of skin and underlying tissues can result in damage, causing numbness, discolouration, and even tissue death. Proper insulation and protection of hands, feet, nose, and ears become crucial to prevent this painful and potentially permanent consequence of extreme cold.

Respiratory issues:

Cold air can be harsh on the respiratory system, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The cold, dry air can trigger bronchoconstriction, leading to difficulty breathing, coughing, and wheezing. Vulnerable individuals need to take extra precautions, such as wearing scarves to cover the nose and mouth, to reduce the impact of cold air on their airways.

Cardiovascular strain:

Extreme cold places an additional burden on the cardiovascular system. The body works harder to maintain its core temperature, which can lead to increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure. For individuals with heart conditions, this added stress can escalate the risk of heart attacks. Staying warm and avoiding overexertion in the cold is crucial to protect the heart.

Increased susceptibility to infections:

Cold weather can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections. The combination of low temperatures and dry air can compromise the body's defences against viruses and bacteria. Respiratory infections, such as the flu and common cold, tend to proliferate during the winter months. Practising good hygiene, maintaining warmth, and staying well-nourished can help bolster the immune system during this vulnerable time.