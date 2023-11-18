Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Never keep THESE 5 fruits in fridge, can be poisonous and harmful

Some people think that like vegetables, keeping fruits in the fridge will keep them fresh for a long time and prevent them from spoiling. But it is not so at all. You should keep only a few selected fruits in the fridge. Keeping fruits in the refrigerator spoils most of the fruits or can become poisonous. You should especially avoid keeping pulpy fruits in the refrigerator. Keeping fruits in the fridge can cause harm instead of benefits. Know which fruits you should not keep in the fridge.

Banana- Banana is a fruit that you should never keep in the fridge. Banana turns black very quickly if kept in the refrigerator. Ethylene gas comes out from the stalk of bananas, which makes other fruits ripen quickly, hence bananas should never be kept in the fridge or with other fruits. Watermelon- In summer people eat watermelon a lot. But this fruit is so big that it becomes difficult to eat it in one go. In such a situation, many times people keep watermelon and melon in the refrigerator after cutting them. Which is wrong. You should never cut watermelon and melon and keep them in the refrigerator. Their antioxidants get spoiled by keeping them in the fridge. Yes, you can keep them in the refrigerator for some time before eating. Apple- If apples are kept in the refrigerator, they ripen quickly. The reason behind this is the active enzymes found in the apple, due to which the apple ripens quickly. Therefore do not keep apples in the fridge. If you have to store apples for a long time, keep them wrapped in paper. Apart from this, fruits with seeds like plums, cherries, and peaches should also not be kept in the refrigerator. Mango- Never keep mango in the refrigerator. Due to this, the antioxidants present in mangoes start decreasing. Due to this, the nutrients of mango are also destroyed. Mangoes are cooked with carbide which when mixed with water spoils the mango quickly. Litchi- Do not forget to keep litchi, which tastes delicious in summer, in the fridge. By keeping litchi in the refrigerator, its upper part remains the same, but the pulp starts spoiling from the inside. ​

