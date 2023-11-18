Ruby Roman Grapes to Cubed Melon: 7 world's most expensive fruits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The price of one cube melon ranges from Rs 80 thousand to Rs 2 lakh

There is a wide variety of food items available in the world. Be it fruits, vegetables, grains, or various things made from them, it seems as if a store of everything is available. The cheapest and most expensive things are available in the world, which people like to buy according to their choice and budget. Some things are easily available at low prices, while some things are so expensive that their price can blow anyone's senses. Today we are going to tell you about the 7 most expensive fruits found in different corners of the world. However, their price might really take you by surprise.

Cubed Melon

It is strange to hear what a square-shaped watermelon would look like. Let us tell you that this is also included among the most expensive fruits in the world. The price of one fruit ranges from Rs 80 thousand to Rs 2 lakh. Its price is decided based on size and weight.

Miyazaki mango

Mango is a very tasty fruit and everyone likes its taste. Talking about the most expensive mango in the world is Miyazaki. The price of this mango available in Japan is Rs 2.7 lakh per kg.

Ruby Roman grape

The Ruby Roman grape from Japan is a luxurious grape variety that is said to be the most expensive grape in the world. It is said that this grape is approximately four times larger than the size of an average grape. The color of the expensive Ruby Roman grape is also very distinctive, and the growing conditions also make this fruit a little sweeter than usual. It is said that only 25,000 bunches of grapes were sold in 2020.

Sekai Ichi Apple

Apple is a very beneficial fruit available in season and is a favorite fruit of the people. Sekaiin Ichi apple found in Japan is very expensive. If you want to buy it, you will have to spend Rs 1500 to 1600.

Buddha Pear

A very unique pear is found in China, which looks exactly like a Buddha statue. A farmer has succeeded in growing it. Its one piece will be available for Rs 500 to 600.

Yubari melon

Yubari melon or King Melon found in Japan is among the most expensive melons in the world. To buy one fruit you will have to pay Rs 50 to 70 thousand.

Sugar orange

Dekopon Citrus is a large-sized expensive orange, it is known as Chinese orange. Among all the oranges found in the world, it is the largest. To buy half a dozen of these i.e. 6 pieces, you will have to pay 50 to 60 thousand rupees.

