National Junk Food Day: Life coach and motivational speaker Sahil Kothari reveals 7 doctors of life

National Junk Food Day: Rapidly changing lifestyle, irregular working hours, night shifts at offices and work from home culture has become a part of life. These are some of the reasons due to which the habit of eating junk food is increasing in people these days. In such a situation, our physical and mental health have been left far behind. Today, on the occasion of National Junk Food Day, let us know how to keep yourself healthy and fit by following some easy tips sitting at home.

Sahil Kothari, a life coach, and motivational speaker provided 7 easy strategies that everyone should incorporate into their daily lives for living a better quality of life.

According to Sahil, the seven doctors of life are morning sunlight, 6-7 hours of sound sleep, sufficient water, self-trust, eating vegetarian food, working out at least 5 days a week, and having good friends.

Morning Sunlight: The initial sun rays in the morning are very beneficial for the body as well as the skin. Vitamin D is found in the first rays of the sun. Just 30 minutes of sunlight in the morning is considered valuable for your health.

Sound sleep: Adults need at least 6 to 7 hours of sound sleep daily. There are many benefits of good sleep like lowering serious health problems, increasing productivity and others.

Drinking sufficient water: By drinking plenty of water, the harmful and toxic substances present in the body get out of the body through sweat and urine. Drinking water in the morning on an empty stomach ends all the problems of the stomach. It gives relief to constipation.

Eating vegetarian food: Vegetarian diet is a complete diet in which the body gets the benefits of fiber, vitamins, folic acid, magnesium and many phytochemicals. This is the reason why vegetarians have a lower risk of cholesterol, blood pressure and heart diseases. Apart from this, vegetarian food is easy to digest. It also takes less time to cook. Vegetables are important not only for our healthy life but also for the environment.

Regular exercise: By exercising regularly, along with improving metabolism, calories are also burned faster and weight remains under control. Regular exercise proves useful in keeping not only the body but also the mind sharp. Many problems like stress, headaches and depression can be reduced or cured with the help of regular exercise.

Having good friends is bliss: Friends help you bear the pain better. The brain contains chemicals called endorphins, which are natural painkillers. Friendship stimulates endorphins in the body, hence helping you to cope with physical pain. Having friends increases your self-confidence. This helps you to have a positive attitude towards any problem in your life. You get mental satisfaction and peace.

Self-trust: Some belief is needed in life to move forward. Where right faith leads to the right goal, wrong faith puts you in trouble for a lifetime. When deciding this, we naturally put our trust in the other. However, it is important to trust yourself. Lord Buddha also said, "Be your own light."

