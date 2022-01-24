National Girl Child Day 2022: How can women keep themselves fit? Know the tips from Swami Ramdev

Highlights
- On National Girl Child Day 2022, we bring to you some tips and remedies to help with your health
- It is imperative for women to take care of themselves as they take care of the family
- By doing yoga and monitoring diet, most health problems ailing women can be checked
Every year India observes National Girl Child Day on January 24. In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, decided to celebrate this day to offer support and opportunities to the girl child in India. On January 24, for the first time, the elected Prime Minister of the country was a woman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also started the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in 2015 on this day. India's female population has outnumbered male population as per 5th National Family Health Survey Report 2019-21 (NFHSR-5). India now has 1,020 females per 1,000 males as per NFHSR-5.
But, it is often seen that women take lightly of their health. As per statistics, about 67 per cent of the women do not talk about their health problems openly. Whereas 59 per cent of the women in the age group of 22 to 55 years have to leave their jobs due to health issues. About 40 per cent of the women are taking medicine for some sort of lifestyle-related diseases.
Given these numbers, it is necessary for women to take care of everyone as well as take care of themselves. Getting regular health check-ups, eating on time, taking good diet and practising yoga are some of the ways through which lifestyle can see major improvement. Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas should be done by women to keep themselves fit.
-- Vitamin D deficiency in found in 70 per cent of women.
-- Anemia in 53 per cent of the country's women.
-- Calcium deficiency has been found in 70 per cent of India's women.
Deficiency in body
Blood
Calcium
Mineral
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin D
Common diseases ailing women
Osteoporosis
Anemia
PCOD
Diabetes
Thyroid
Breast cancer
Cervical cancer
Arthritis
How to be strong women?
-- At the age of 13 to 19, new hormones are formed. It is important to take take iron during this stage of growth.
-- Hormonal changes happen at the age of 20. It is advised to take vitamin D and focus on eating.
-- The age of 30 is the age of pregnancy. Taking folic acid and eating green leafy vegetables is a must.
-- The age of 40-50 is the time of pre-menopause. It is important to take iron, protein and manage your weight.
-- After the age of 50, it is advised to take vitamin B, folic acid, calcium and magnesium for the bones.
Yogasans for women
Headstand
Sarvangasana
Uttanpadasana
Shalabhasana
Gomukhasana
Halasan
Padahastasana
Compound jogging
Surya Namaskar
Benefits of compound jogging
Controls blood sugar level
Benefits of Sarvangasana
Provides relief from stress and anxiety
Purifies blood reacheing the heart.
Helps in increasing concentration
Helps in building memory
Benefits of Mandukasana
Drives away diabetes
Beneficial for stomach and the heart
The concentration capacity increases
Helps in correcting the digestive system
Keeps liver and kidney healthy
Benefits of Surya Namaskar
Effective in reducing blood sugar
Heart gets stronger
If practised daily, the body becomes more flexible
Waist fat is reduced
Helps in increasing the height
Helps with weight loss
Helps in keeping the mind calm
Benefits of Ustrasana
Makes the kidney healthy
Helpful in reducing obesity
The posture of the body improves
The digestive system is fine
Relieves ankle pain.
Benefits of Chakki Asana
Helps with getting sound sleep
Good exercise for back and abdomen
Effective in reducing stress
Provides relief from joint pain
Pranayama for Women
Anulom vilom
Kapalbhati
Bhastrika
Bhramari
Ujjayi
Udgeeth
How to regulate iron deficiency?
Drink sugarcane juice.
Include jaggery and dates in the diet
Eat soaked figs and dry grapes
Drink pomegranate, carrot, beet juice
Remedy for Vitamin B-12 deficiency
Sprouted grains contain iron
Have sprouts for breakfast
Include flaxseed in food
Home remedies for treatment of arthritis
Eat milk, curd and cheese.
Do not eat sour curd at all
Eat barley, amaranth, water chestnut flour