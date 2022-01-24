Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Girl Child Day 2022: How can women keep themselves fit? Know the tips from Swami Ramdev

Highlights On National Girl Child Day 2022, we bring to you some tips and remedies to help with your health

It is imperative for women to take care of themselves as they take care of the family

By doing yoga and monitoring diet, most health problems ailing women can be checked

Every year India observes National Girl Child Day on January 24. In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, decided to celebrate this day to offer support and opportunities to the girl child in India. On January 24, for the first time, the elected Prime Minister of the country was a woman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also started the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in 2015 on this day. India's female population has outnumbered male population as per 5th National Family Health Survey Report 2019-21 (NFHSR-5). India now has 1,020 females per 1,000 males as per NFHSR-5.

But, it is often seen that women take lightly of their health. As per statistics, about 67 per cent of the women do not talk about their health problems openly. Whereas 59 per cent of the women in the age group of 22 to 55 years have to leave their jobs due to health issues. About 40 per cent of the women are taking medicine for some sort of lifestyle-related diseases.

Given these numbers, it is necessary for women to take care of everyone as well as take care of themselves. Getting regular health check-ups, eating on time, taking good diet and practising yoga are some of the ways through which lifestyle can see major improvement. Know from Swami Ramdev which yogasanas should be done by women to keep themselves fit.

-- Vitamin D deficiency in found in 70 per cent of women.

-- Anemia in 53 per cent of the country's women.

-- Calcium deficiency has been found in 70 per cent of India's women.

Deficiency in body

Blood

Calcium

Mineral

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin D



Common diseases ailing women

Osteoporosis

Anemia

PCOD

Diabetes

Thyroid

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Arthritis

How to be strong women?

-- At the age of 13 to 19, new hormones are formed. It is important to take take iron during this stage of growth.

-- Hormonal changes happen at the age of 20. It is advised to take vitamin D and focus on eating.

-- The age of 30 is the age of pregnancy. Taking folic acid and eating green leafy vegetables is a must.

-- The age of 40-50 is the time of pre-menopause. It is important to take iron, protein and manage your weight.

-- After the age of 50, it is advised to take vitamin B, folic acid, calcium and magnesium for the bones.



Yogasans for women

Headstand

Sarvangasana

Uttanpadasana

Shalabhasana

Gomukhasana

Halasan

Padahastasana

Compound jogging

Surya Namaskar



Benefits of compound jogging

Controls blood sugar level

Benefits of Sarvangasana

Provides relief from stress and anxiety

Purifies blood reacheing the heart.

Helps in increasing concentration

Helps in building memory



Benefits of Mandukasana

Drives away diabetes

Beneficial for stomach and the heart

The concentration capacity increases

Helps in correcting the digestive system

Keeps liver and kidney healthy



Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Effective in reducing blood sugar

Heart gets stronger

If practised daily, the body becomes more flexible

Waist fat is reduced

Helps in increasing the height

Helps with weight loss

Helps in keeping the mind calm



Benefits of Ustrasana

Makes the kidney healthy

Helpful in reducing obesity

The posture of the body improves

The digestive system is fine

Relieves ankle pain.



Benefits of Chakki Asana

Helps with getting sound sleep

Good exercise for back and abdomen

Effective in reducing stress

Provides relief from joint pain



Pranayama for Women

Anulom vilom

Kapalbhati

Bhastrika

Bhramari

Ujjayi

Udgeeth



How to regulate iron deficiency?

Drink sugarcane juice.

Include jaggery and dates in the diet

Eat soaked figs and dry grapes

Drink pomegranate, carrot, beet juice



Remedy for Vitamin B-12 deficiency

Sprouted grains contain iron

Have sprouts for breakfast

Include flaxseed in food



Home remedies for treatment of arthritis

Eat milk, curd and cheese.

Do not eat sour curd at all

Eat barley, amaranth, water chestnut flour