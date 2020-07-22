What are N95 masks? Should they be used to stop COVID-19? Know from doctors

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATEWILLIAMS.HERE N95 masks with valved respirators can't stop COVID19

Face masks and gloves are said to be the safest and most accessible bet to defend COVID19 infection. Health experts have been saying this since the beginning that everyone should wear masks before stepping out of the house and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the latest studies reveal that not all N95 masks are effective in stopping the deadly virus. Masks with valve respirators aren't likely to stop the disease, instead, allow the wearer's germs to spread. Health experts claim that masks with exhalation valves allow the release of large respiratory droplets in the air instead of blocking the particle that could spread COVID19.

San Francisco health officer Dr. Tomas Aragon claimed in his order signed in May, "Any mask that incorporates a one-way valve (typically a raised plastic cylinder about the size of a quarter on the front or side of the mask) that is designed to facilitate easy exhaling allows droplets to be released from the mask, putting others nearby at risk."

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has stated that standard N95 masks' respirators reduce the exposure by filtering around 95 per cent of air particles, however, those with valve respirators allow the 'unfiltered exhaled air to escape.'

The Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health also observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with the valved respirator. DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the warning letter against the use of N95 masks with the valved respirator, "It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks."

In India, there are 1.16 million cases of coronavirus with around 7 lakh 25 thousand people recovered from the deadly disease. Many health experts all around the world are trying hard to come up with the vaccine to treat COVID19. Recently, Serum Institute of India CEO, Adar Poonawalla disclosed information on how much the Oxford-AstraZeneca jointly formed COVID-19 vaccine could cost in India.

He told New Indian Express, "We will keep it under Rs 1,000. Having said that, our aim is to provide an efficacious and affordable vaccine. We are certain that it will be procured and distributed by governments without charge."

