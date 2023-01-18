Mental Health & COVID 19: Changes you need to make in diet, physical activity & lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mental Health (Representational Image)

Mental health issues are a big taboo among Indians. It is unfortunate that people do not discuss stress in their mind among family members, unlike in the Western world. The stigmas attached to mental illnesses ensure that people sweep things under the carpet and suffer in silence instead of speaking out and seeking help. One must try to lead a stress-free life and do everything possible to remain active. Numerous studies over the past couple of decades have highlighted the fact that stressful living is a major concern among Indians.

This problem is more visible in urban areas and among city dwellers, due to changes in their lifestyles or due to fast-paced living. Some estimates indicate that at least 50 per cent of the adult population are under some form of stress due to personal or professional reasons. Along with this, we are undergoing a complex global mental health crisis, a fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

1- Better Sleep: One of the most significant contributors to stress and anxiety in people is a lack of sleep. It can eventually lead to problems with mental and emotional health. Thus, one must try to take at least 7-8 hours of sleep.

2- Meditation: We all know that meditation helps our mental well-being but now a growing amount of scientific data is showing that this well-being practice is also helping people manage pain and physical ailments. A recent study published in July 2022 in the journal PAIN, showed that mindfulness meditation reduced the perception of pain by up to 33 per cent.

3- Fitness and Exercise: There's been a positive shift in the ethos of today's fitness world, from "how will this workout make me look?" to "how will this workout make me feel and live a better life?" People are becoming interested in workouts that support their emotional well-being and mental health while helping relieve the effects of day-to-day stress.

4- Diet: Taking a vitamin and mineral-rich diet, helps you to lead and healthy life with a healthy mind. Among common diet plans, the Mediterranean diet has been proven strongest for its ability to reduce the symptoms of depression. It is also a diet that experts routinely recommend for overall health and well-being.

Compounds in the Mediterranean diet that have links to lower depression and lower mental health risk is -- omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, methylfolate, and s-adenosylmethionine.

The Mediterranean diet consists of:

Fruits and Vegetables

whole grains

cereals

beans and pulses

nuts

fish and poultry

eggs

5- Immersive and Healing Sound: Healing through sound is expected to gain more traction in 2023. Soundscapes, including binaural beats, 3-D spatial audio, and isochronic tones can help in stimulating and entertaining the brain to reduce anxiety, facilitate relaxation, improve concentration, and promote healing. In fact, therapeutic playlists are now being composed for clinical and hospitality settings.

6- Mental Health Training: It is crucial for every company to promote a culture that values every employee and understands that it's normal to suffer from mental health conditions. Mental health training for employees can help them recognise the signs of someone who may be struggling with a mental health challenge and connect them to support resources. Through plays and other activities, they can offer guidance on how to listen non-judgmentally, offer reassurance, and assess the risk of suicide or self-harm.

(Inputs from IANS)

