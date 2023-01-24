Memory loss: Know natural ways and remedies to improve your memory

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know remedies to improve your memory

Memory impairment is an issue that shouldn’t be taken lightly, considering one’s memory is tied to many other brain functions and serves as a window into overall cognitive health, and it’s never too early to find ways how to improve memory. Memory is the process of storing and retrieving information in our brains. Many factors affect memory, including age, damage, pain, sleep and stress. Engaging our brains is integral to memory function, and there are many ways to do that. Learning a new language or skill, learning to play an instrument, or expanding your vocabulary can all boost your memory. So can increase social interaction.

Here are a few home remedies to improve your memory

1. Eat healthy

Most people realize a nutritious diet can keep their bodies healthy. So why not their minds – and memories – too? Here are some of the foods that may keep your brain, as well as the rest of you, in good working order:

Pistachio nuts: Weak memory may be due to thiamine deficiency. Pistachio nuts are rich sources of thiamine. The RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) of thiamine for men is 1.5mg and for women, it is 1.1 mg for 50 years of age or younger.

Wheat germ: For memory loss of age-related concern, wheat germ is an apt raw material, which is enriched with vitamin E.

Blueberries: Blueberries are antioxidant-rich juicy fruits, which might help in short-term memory improvement.

Carrots: Carrots are good memory boosters as they are a rich source of carotene. Mix carrot juice and apricot juice to make a luscious drink.

Eggs: Eggs have a fatty substance called lecithin, which helps in the nourishment of memory nerve cells. This memory booster is also adequately present in soybean and sunflower oils and is available in capsule form in pharmacies. Consuming up to 50-70 mg of this a day enhances memory power.

2. Keep learning new things

Challenging yourself with new tasks and “breaking out of your comfort zone” are great ways to encourage neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain to adapt to new things. Neuroplasticity basically describes how your brain literally changes in response to challenges and things you do over and over again by forming new connections, and it’s a great way to improve memory. It happens when the brain reorganizes synaptic connections in response to learning and experiences.

3. Get More Sleep

Memory function is comprised of three parts: Acquisition, experiencing or learning something new; consolidation, the process of integrating that new information in the brain, storing the memory; and recall, accessing that stored information. Scientific evidence suggests that a variety of sleep stages impact the consolidation aspect of memory, with sleep deprivation negatively affecting memory.

4. Train your brain

Training your cognitive skills by involving yourself in several brain games is a fun way to enhance your memory. Crosswords, word-recall games, Tetris, and even mobile apps dedicated to memory training are excellent ways to strengthen memory.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

