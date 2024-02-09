Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Health
  4. Maternal diabetes increases risk for congenital heart defects in children, explains expert

Maternal diabetes increases risk for congenital heart defects in children, explains expert

Maternal diabetes significantly increases the risk of congenital heart defects in offspring through various mechanisms, highlighting the importance of effective screening, management and monitoring of diabetes during pregnancy to mitigate these risks and promote optimal fetal development.

Written By : Health Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Published on: February 09, 2024 17:59 IST
Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week
Image Source : FREEPIK Maternal diabetes increases congenital heart defects in children.

Congenital heart defects are the conditions of the heart that are present at birth and can affect the structure and function of the baby's heart. February 7 to 14 is celebrated as Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week to bring the awareness among general public regarding these heart defects.

According to Dr Ravinder Goud Jangampally, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, there are many known causes of congenital heart defects, one among them is maternal diabetes.

Maternal diabetes increases the children's risk for congenital heart defects:

Maternal diabetes, whether it's pre-existing type 1 or type 2 diabetes or gestational diabetes, significantly increases the risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) in children.

Research indicates that maternal diabetes disrupts normal embryonic development, particularly during the crucial early weeks when the heart is forming. The exact mechanisms underlying this association are still being studied, but several factors are believed to contribute to the increased risk of Congenital heart defects:

Hyperglycemia: Elevated blood sugar levels in the mother can cross the placenta and expose the developing fetus to high glucose concentrations. This excess glucose can disrupt normal cardiac development, leading to structural abnormalities in the heart.

Oxidative stress: Maternal diabetes is often associated with increased oxidative stress, which can damage developing fetal tissues, including the heart.

Epigenetic changes: Diabetes during pregnancy can cause alterations in gene expression patterns in the developing fetus, potentially affecting the formation of vital organs such as the heart.

Nutrient imbalance: Imbalances in essential nutrients such as folate, which is crucial for embryonic development, can occur in women with diabetes, further increasing the risk of CHDs. 

The types of CHDs associated with maternal diabetes vary but may include septal defects (holes in the heart's walls), transposition of the great arteries, and other structural abnormalities. These defects can range in severity from mild to life-threatening and may require surgical intervention or long-term medical management. Importantly, the risk of CHDs in offspring is not solely determined by the presence of maternal diabetes but also by factors such as glycemic control, maternal age, maternal education and the presence of other comorbidities. Thus, proper prenatal care, including early screening and management of diabetes before and during pregnancy, is essential for reducing the risk of CHD and ensuring the best possible outcomes for both mother and child.

ALSO READ: Fast and ultra-processed foods risky for pregnant women: Research

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Health

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Health News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement