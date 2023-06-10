Jamun Health Benefits in Diabetes: Know why eating this Summer fruit in beneficial

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jamuns are both extremely tasty and extremely healthy.

Jamun Health Benefits in Diabetes: The Java plum or the fondly known kaala Jamun is the perfect fruit for the summer. The term jamun is enough to remind everyone of childhood memories involving elaborate schemes with friends and cousins to pluck the jamuns and fight about who would get more. As a child, you might not have realized that in the fun of it all you were actually doing yourself a huge favor by consuming jamuns since other than being mouth-wateringly tasty, they are also extremely healthy.

Jamun is rich in protein, fiber, antioxidants, calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, manganese, vitamin C and B6. It helps to increase hemoglobin, improves immunity, has digestive properties, and much more. However, one that we focus on today is its ability to help diabetic patients. Consumption of Jamun every day helps to enhance insulin activity and can help in postponing the onset of diabetes.

Jamun has a compound called Jambolin that helps lower blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity which is the opposite of insulin resistance. The high alkaloid content in jamun effectively controls hyperglycemia or high blood sugar levels. Apart from the fruit, extracts from the seeds, leaves and bark are also helpful in reducing the high levels of blood sugar in the body.

Jamun can be consumed in numerous ways: it can be eaten raw or its juice can be extracted, and it can be used in salads, smoothies, jams etc. It can even be made into a fine powder and consumed directly.

