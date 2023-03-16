Is ghee healthy or unhealthy? Know what experts have to say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is ghee healthy or unhealthy?

For centuries, ghee has been a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine, with its rich aroma and flavor enhancing the taste of various dishes. However, it has been a topic of debate in the health and wellness world for years. Some claim that it is a superfood packed with nutrients and health benefits, while others argue that it's a source of unhealthy saturated fat that should be avoided. With so much conflicting information, it can be challenging to know what to believe.

Ghee's nutritional properties are mainly saturated fats, with minor amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. It is also rich in vitamins A and E. However, some people are concerned about the possible health risks connected with consuming ghee due to its high saturated fat content.

While saturated fats may raise cholesterol levels in some individuals, the effect on heart health is not as clear-cut as previously thought. In reality, some research suggests that substituting saturated fats with refined carbohydrates may be worse for heart health. Ghee also includes conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which has been linked to potential health benefits like decreased inflammation and improved insulin sensitivity.

However, it's essential to remember that eating too much ghee (or any type of fat) can still lead to weight gain and other health problems. Moderation is essential, as it is with all meals. Individuals with certain health conditions, such as high cholesterol or heart disease, may need to restrict their consumption of saturated fats, including ghee.

When eaten in moderation, ghee can be a healthy addition to a well-balanced diet. It is high in vitamins and may provide health advantages due to its CLA content. Individuals should, however, be mindful of their total fat consumption as well as any health conditions that may necessitate dietary changes.

FAQs

1. Is ghee lactose-free?

Yes, ghee is lactose-free as the milk solids are removed during the clarification process, which eliminates lactose and casein. However, it is still advisable to check with a doctor if you have severe lactose intolerance.

2. Can ghee be stored for a long time?

Yes, ghee has a long shelf life, especially when stored properly. It can be kept at room temperature in an airtight container away from direct sunlight for several months, and even longer when stored in a refrigerator.

