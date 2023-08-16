Inhaling Camphor to Drinking Turmeric Milk: 4 traditional remedies to get relief from cough and cold

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 4 traditional time-tested remedies to get relief from cough and cold

As the monsoon makes its way into the country, the possibility of feeling under the weather because of cough and cold becomes even more rampant. The symptoms of cough and cold impact our overall well-being making it a task to even go through the everyday routine. So, what do you do during such times? Well, some traditional remedies passed down through the generations by grandmothers undoubtedly come in handy. Let’s explore four traditional time-tested remedies by Dr YongChiat Wong, Group Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health - Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa to get relief from cough and cold symptoms.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric or Haldi as it is traditionally known, is an immensely loved ingredient in every Indian household. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is the ideal ingredient to have in your diet to help get relief from cough and cold. Make a hot cup of turmeric milk and consume it before going to sleep which soothes the irritation in the throat and promotes good sleep. You can add a pinch of black pepper to enhance the absorption of turmeric. Have this mixture every morning until the cough subsides. This is a sure-shot remedy to give you long-lasting relief.

Eucalyptus

One of the most troublesome symptoms of a cold is inflammation of the linings of the nasal cavity and mucus. Eucalyptus has flavonoids and antioxidants that help ease nasal congestion and expel mucus. Be it through tea or oil, Eucalyptus can be used to calm cough in several ways. Rubbing eucalyptus oil or balms containing eucalyptus to your chest and throat or even adding it to your steam inhalation can do wonders in treating cough and cold. Make sure to have this magical ingredient handy.

Camphor Inhalation

Camphor or Kapur has been an essential ingredient in the Indian household and rightfully so. Camphor acts as a cough suppressant and counterirritant, providing relief from cough and headache due to cold. Make sure you inhale it in small quantities for positive effects. Heat two to three camphor balls on a tablespoon till you see the flames. Switch off the heat and slowly inhale the fumes as they start vaporizing. Camphor is known to give instant relief and help relieve respiratory distress.

Ginger and Honey Juice

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory effects while honey helps soothe the sore throat. To get quick relief from an itchy and sore throat, grate some ginger and add it to a utensil of boiling water. Once it boils, add some honey to it and consume the hot/lukewarm water two to three times a day. The mixture is sure to help soothe the throat and provide comfort.

Stay safe and healthy this monsoon by incorporating these simple yet effective remedies into your daily routine. Let the wisdom of our grandmother guide us on the path to wellness.

