How passive smoking slowly affects and causes lung diseases as a silent killer? Expert explains

Image Source : GOOGLE Passive smoking slowly affects and causes lung disease

In today's world, the dangers of smoking are well-known, but what about the risks posed by passive smoking? According to Dr Shyam Krishnan, Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, CMRI, Kolkata, exposure to second-hand smoke can have profound and lasting effects on lung health, especially for nonsmokers and vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Research reveals a disturbing truth:

Passive smoking is linked to an increased risk of lung cancer in nonsmokers. This sobering fact alone should serve as a wake-up call for communities everywhere to address this pervasive issue. But the impact doesn't stop there. Children bear a particularly heavy burden when it comes to the effects of passive smoking. Those exposed to second-hand smoke are at risk of developing weaker lungs, leading to a host of respiratory ailments including bronchitis, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia. The list goes on, with coughs, wheezing, and glue ears becoming all too common among this vulnerable population.

Asthma, a condition already prevalent among children, is exacerbated by exposure to second-hand smoke. Research shows that children exposed to passive smoking are more likely to experience asthma symptoms, frequent attacks, and increased dependence on asthma medications. It's a vicious cycle that must be broken to safeguard the health and well-being of our youngest. Even asymptomatic nonsmokers are not immune. Passive smoking is associated with decreased lung function, small airway dysfunction, and heightened bronchial hyper-responsiveness, underscoring the insidious nature of this health threat.

The evidence is clear, passive smoking poses a serious risk to lung health, with far-reaching consequences for individuals and society as a whole. We must take action to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and protect the health of our communities. By raising awareness, implementing smoke-free policies, and supporting smoking cessation efforts, we can mitigate the devastating effects of passive smoking and create a healthier, smoke-free future for all. The time to act is now.

