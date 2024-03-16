Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Smoking habits heighten stroke risk worldwide, new study finds

In a recent study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, researchers delved into the intricate relationship between smoking habits and the risk of stroke. Their findings shed light on the heightened risk current smokers face compared to non-smokers, particularly emphasizing the increased susceptibility to ischaemic stroke, the most prevalent type resulting from inadequate blood flow to the brain. Conducted internationally, the study enlisted the expertise of researchers from St John's Medical College and Research Institute in Bangalore, India.

The study uncovered that both filtered and non-filtered cigarettes contribute to an elevated risk of stroke. Additionally, exposure to environmental tobacco smoke (ETS), commonly known as passive smoking, for more than ten hours weekly nearly doubled the risk of stroke, particularly ischaemic and intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH), which occurs due to ruptured blood vessels in the brain. Notably, young heavy smokers under 50 years of age, consuming more than 20 cigarettes daily, exhibited over a doubling in stroke risk compared to older participants.

Among various age groups, startling trends emerged, highlighting the substantial risk escalation in certain demographics. For instance, individuals aged 50-59 faced an eight-fold increase in large vessel stroke risk, affecting the major blood vessels supplying the brain. Geographically, Western European and North American regions showcased the highest stroke risk among current smokers, as revealed by data analysis encompassing 32 countries of diverse income levels, including regions in Africa, South Asia, and South America, from January 2008 to August 2015.

Further dissecting the data, researchers uncovered intriguing insights into the correlation between income levels and stroke risk attributable to smoking. High-income countries (HICs) exhibited a higher risk compared to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), with a pronounced vulnerability observed among younger smokers. Notably, the risk of stroke escalated with the number of cigarettes consumed per day, particularly accentuated in HICs. These findings underscore the global imperative of reducing tobacco use and exposure, with suggested strategies including preventing youth initiation and promoting smoking cessation, alongside legislative initiatives to foster smoke-free environments.

The study's implications resonate strongly with global tobacco control efforts, advocating for concerted actions to curb smoking prevalence and mitigate stroke risk. Alarming statistics highlight the prevalence of smoking among young adults in specific regions, underscoring the urgent need for targeted interventions and policy measures to safeguard public health.

(with PTI inputs)

