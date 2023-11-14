How many steps a day should a diabetic patient walk every day? Expert suggests

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how many steps a day should diabetic patient walk every day.

Physical activity can help you manage your Type 2 diabetes or reduce your risk of developing it. An exercise routine that includes aerobics and strength training may improve blood sugar levels and overall health in people with Type 2 diabetes. Exercise increases insulin sensitivity in muscles and helps in reducing blood sugar.

How many steps a day should a diabetic patient walk every day?

Many health advocates, as well as numerous fitness apps and devices, urge people to aim for 10,000 steps a day. However, according to Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director, Endocrinology & Diabetes, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, the number of steps vary for different age groups.

Walking 10,000 steps per day has long been promoted as a healthy and achievable target for adults. This number may not be appropriate for everyone, particularly for different age groups.

However, as we age, our bodies change, and our ability to meet this target may become more challenging. There are no hard and fast rules that you have to complete exactly 10,000 steps. It just denotes a good amount of steps to reap the benefits of walking.

The ideal step count will vary depending on the individual’s age, sex, and physical fitness level. It’s important to set realistic goals and to listen to your body

Meditation helps in coping with stress and maintaining muscle tone.

One can also do aerobic exercise including running, brisk walking, swimming, cycling and jogging, weight-resisting exercise including weight lifting, etc.

Health benefits of exercising

Better blood sugar control. When you walk your body uses energy in the form of glucose (sugar). With type 2 diabetes, the body’s blood sugar goes too high, but exercise helps you use that sugar and, therefore, helps lower it. Regular walking can help improve your A1C. Weight management. You need to burn more calories than you consume to lose weight, and a healthy diet is just as important as exercise to do so. Walking is a great tool for helping maintain weight loss. Improved heart health. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people who don’t have diabetes. Exercise can also help lower blood pressure and reduce bad cholesterol. Improved mood and stress relief. Walking releases endorphins, feel-good hormones that can lift your mood and relieve stress. People with diabetes are at greater risk of becoming depressed, and exercising can be one tool for caring for your emotional health. Boosts endurance. Exercise boosts your fitness level and endurance. Strengthens bones and muscles. Exercise regularly improves your muscle and bone strength, which also helps prevent injuries and boosts athletic performance.

