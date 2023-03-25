Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hot weather workout? Tips for cooling down after exercise

As the temperature starts to rise in the summer months, it's important to take extra precautions when exercising outdoors. Heatwaves can be particularly dangerous for those who are physically active, as the combination of high heat and humidity can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

If you're someone who loves to work out outside during the summer months, it's important to know how to cool down properly after your exercise routine. Here are some easy tips to help you stay cool and safe during a heatwave:

Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to keep your body hydrated. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and carry a water bottle with you during your workout.

Take frequent breaks: It's important to listen to your body when exercising in the heat. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or overly fatigued, take a break and cool down. Find a shady spot to rest and drink some water before continuing your workout.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing: Tight, dark clothing can trap heat and make you feel even hotter during a workout. Opt for loose, light-colored clothing that will allow your skin to breathe and cool down naturally.

Choose the right time of day: If possible, try to avoid working out during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Instead, aim to exercise in the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Use a cooling towel: Cooling towels are a great way to stay cool during a workout. Simply wet the towel and place it around your neck or on your forehead to help regulate your body temperature.

Take a cold shower: After your workout, take a cold shower to cool down your body. Not only will it feel refreshing, but it will also help reduce inflammation and muscle soreness.

Eat cooling foods: Foods that are high in water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, and strawberries, can help cool down your body from the inside out. Incorporate these foods into your post-workout meal or snack to help replenish your body's fluids and nutrients.

Remember to stay hydrated, take breaks when needed, and listen to your body's signals. By taking these precautions, you can stay healthy and active all summer long.

