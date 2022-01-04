Health benefits of Surya Namaskar: Include it in daily yoga session to protect yourself from COVID

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Health benefits of Surya Namaskar

An unhealthy body is a home to many viruses and germs! With the rising COVID cases and the increasing risk of Omicron variant in the country, it is important to keep yourself fit and active. With gyms and fitness centers being shut due to the ongoing pandemic, people fail to keep themselves regular with exercise. But, your health should not be neglected. Physical activity and relaxation techniques can be valuable tools to protect your health during this time. In yoga, Surya Namaskar also known as the sun salutation is considered to be a complete body workout. The Surya Namaskar is comprised of eight different postures that are sequenced in a 12 step flow.

Surya Namaskar, not only promotes weight loss but also strengthens your back, core, as well as your muscles. The ideal time to perform Surya Namaskar is during sunrise while facing towards the sun. If you are a beginner you can start with 3-5 cycles and gradually increase it to 11, 21 and so on. Practising this sequence early in the morning will boost vitamin D in your body d and bring many physical as well as mental health benefits.

Stronger back: To keep your back strong and healthy, you should adopt surya namaskar routine. Along with making the back and core stronger, the yoga asnas will help to keep your posture straight.

Radiant skin: Yoga makes your skin tighter and smoother. it helps to reduce wrinkles by increasing oxygen circulation, relaxing muscles and reducing stress. Also, yoga helps reducing dullness and clear the acne.

Immune system: Immune system must need to be strong to fight any form of the disease, be it Covid or other season fever. Yoga has been a natural healer for ages, thus practicing Yoga helps in strengthening all the internal parts of the body.

Over-all body flexibility: Practicing Surya Namaskar is good for joint health, flexibility, and all-over body strength. It also helps to balance nervous system.

Weight loss: In addition to metabolic adjustments, surya namaskar helps you loose belly fat fast and make your get rid of digestion problems.