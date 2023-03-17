H3N2 virus influenza: DO NOT MISS these signs; they could be a warning

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK H3N2 virus influenza: These signs could be a warning

H3N2 virus influenza: India has witnessed a spike in H3N2 virus cases and hospitalization that triggers symptoms like fever, cold, cough and body aches. There has been a nearly 150 percent rise in patients coming to OPDs with such complaints in Delhi hospitals, according to various reports. It is important to seek medical assistance instead of self-treatment, which may worsen your symptoms if proper treatment is not taken in time. Here are some symptoms of H3N2 that one must be careful about.

High fever

According to reports, doctors have reported that patients with H3N2 are experiencing prolonged fever lasting up to 6-7 days, unlike earlier cases where it lasted for only 3-4 days. In addition to the fever, patients may also suffer from chills.

Persistent cough

Experts have noted that for individuals with flu, a dry cough typically follows after a fever and may last for an extended period. This cough is usually intense and may take 10 to 12 days to subside. In addition to coughing, a sore throat may also be experienced.

Pneumonia

Some patients infected with the H3N2 virus experience the virus spreading more extensively in their lungs, which can result in pneumonia. Pneumonia is a condition where the air sacs in one or both lungs become inflamed due to infection. The inflammation can cause the air sacs to fill with pus or fluid, leading to symptoms such as fever, coughing, chills, and breathing difficulties.

Weakness

H3N2 can cause lethargy, fatigue, and extreme weakness. These symptoms may last for several weeks even after other symptoms have subsided. One might also experience extreme persistent body pain in back, arms, and legs. It is important not to ignore these symptoms as condition can worsen and lead to complications such as persistent vomiting, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, convulsions, etc.

Latest Health News