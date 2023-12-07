Guava for Weight Loss: 5 ways to include amrood in your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guava for Weight Loss.

Guava, also known as amrood, is a tropical fruit that is loaded with various health benefits. It is a popular fruit among many cultures and is widely consumed as a snack or in the form of juices. But did you know that guava can also help you in your weight loss journey? Yes, you read it right! Including this nutritious fruit in your diet can aid in shedding those extra pounds. Here in this article, we will discuss 5 ways to incorporate guava into your diet for weight loss.

Guava as a low-calorie snack

One of the main reasons people struggle with losing weight is because of their unhealthy snacking habits. Instead of reaching out for chips or cookies, replace them with guava. This fruit is naturally low in calories and contains no fat. Consuming guava as a snack will not only curb your hunger but also provide you with essential nutrients like Vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients will keep you feeling full for longer and prevent any unnecessary cravings.

Guava smoothie

Smoothies are an excellent way to include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Adding guava to your smoothie not only enhances its flavour but also makes it more nutritious. Simply blend some frozen guava chunks with milk or yoghurt and add in some other fruits like bananas or berries for a delicious and healthy smoothie. You can also add some chia seeds or flaxseeds for an extra boost of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

Guava salad

Salads are a staple in any weight loss diet, and guava can be a great addition to it. Cut some ripe guava into small pieces and add them to your favourite salad greens like spinach, etc. You can also add some cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers for added crunch and nutrients. Drizzle some lemon juice or balsamic vinegar as a dressing for a refreshing and healthy meal. The high fibre content in guava will help in digestion and keep you feeling full.

Guava as a replacement for sugary snacks

It is no secret that sugar is one of the biggest culprits when it comes to weight gain. Switching to healthier alternatives for sugary snacks can make a significant difference in your weight loss journey. Instead of reaching out for a candy bar or a sugary dessert, opt for a ripe and sweet guava. It contains natural sugars that can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding any extra calories. This way, you can indulge in something sweet and guilt-free.

Guava tea

Apart from being delicious, guava also has medicinal properties that can aid in weight loss. Guava leaves are known for their ability to regulate blood sugar levels and boost metabolism, making them an excellent option for weight loss. To make guava tea, boil a handful of guava leaves in water for about 10 minutes. Strain the leaves and let the tea cool down before consuming it. You can add some honey or lemon juice for taste. Drinking guava tea regularly can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

