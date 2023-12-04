Feel headache and heaviness after waking up? Can be symptoms of THIS disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know The Morning Headache causes

If you get good sleep at night, you feel completely fresh after waking up in the morning. However, sometimes after taking 7-8 hours of sleep, one feels heaviness in the head, headache, and fatigue in the morning. If you start having headaches after waking up in the morning, it also affects your work and nature. Energy becomes low and irritability increases. In such a situation, you keep feeling tired throughout the day. If you have a headache as soon as you wake up in the morning, do not ignore it. There could be many reasons behind this. Know what are the reasons for headaches as soon as you wake up in the morning?

Morning Headache Causes

According to experts, there can be many reasons for headaches in the morning. If you are dehydrated then you may get a headache in the morning. Many times there is heaviness in the head in the morning due to drinking at night. If you have been in the sun for a long time during the day, you may get a headache the next morning. Due to stress and lack of sleep, the head remains heavy in the morning.

Poor mental health – Depression and anxiety can also cause headaches in the morning. Sometimes insomnia can cause headaches in the morning. Headaches can also be caused by sleep disorders, depression, pain medications, and caffeine.

Working in shifts- If you work in shifts then you may face headache problems in the morning. Such people remain troubled due to circadian rhythm disorder. The natural 'body clock' in the body of people who work in shifts stops. Sleeping and waking times keep changing, which affects health and can cause headaches.

Sleep Apnea- Sleep apnea can also be a major cause of headaches in the morning. Many times people are not even aware of it. This is a condition when the breathing passage narrows while sleeping at night. This can lead to headaches and fatigue the next morning.

Sleep disorders- In some cases, problems related to sleep can also cause headaches in the morning. The part of the brain that controls sleep also controls pain. If that area remains disturbed then a headache may occur in the morning.

