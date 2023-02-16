EXPLAINER: All you need to know about Umbilical cord care

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about Umbilical cord care

Umbilical cord which is also known as the string of life is a bundle of blood vessels that develops during the early stages of embryological development connecting the baby to the mother's placenta. It is enclosed in a tubular sheath of amnion consisting of two paired umbilical arteries and one umbilical vein. Mothers develop an emotional connection to the fetus through the cord. During the fetal development stages, the umbilical cord allows the transfer of oxygen and nutrients from the maternal circulation into fetal circulation while simultaneously removing waste products from fetal circulation to be eliminated maternally.

After birth between 1 to 3 minutes, the umbilical cord is clamped and cut off, leaving a stump that eventually dries up and falls off on its own by the time the baby is 5- 15 days old. Once the baby is born, it is important to keep the umbilical cord clean to prevent infections from forming and keep the baby happy and healthy.

Listed below are the steps a mother should implement to take care of their newborn’s umbilical cord:

Allowing the cord to air dry on its own is an effective method instead of applying topical substances such as alcohol to dry it because doing this may potentially kill the bacteria which helps the cord dry and separate naturally. While diapering the baby, it is better to fold the frontal part of the diaper down below the cord towards the baby’s tummy for the cord to dry on its own. Bath can be given to baby but should be ensured that stump is properly dried. The stump naturally falls off on its own. Pulling the stump on your own even if it is dangling or hanging by a thread is harmful because pulling off the cord may result in unnecessary bleeding which harms the baby. Watching for signs of infection which includes symptoms such as redness and swelling. Additional symptoms may include fluid discharge, foul smell, or bleeding. If these symptoms persist, it is advised to seek professional help. Instead of drying up completely, the cord may form a pink scar tissue called a granuloma which drains a light-yellowish fluid. This condition usually goes away in about a week however if this condition continues for a longer period, it is advised to consult a doctor.

Conclusion: - The process of the umbilical cord detaching from the child’s body is a natural part of growth and development. If the stump isn’t separated after three weeks or if there are symptoms of infection, it is advised to consult a doctor. As a mother, it is advised to avoid the temptation to help the cord fall off by pulling it. Keeping the newborn’s umbilical cord clean and dry is the most effective measure to prevent complications.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Teji Dawane, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

