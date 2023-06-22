Eliminate tomatoes from your diet if you suffer from arthritis. Know why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid eating tomatoes from your diet if you suffer from arthritis.

Arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which our immune system attacks our bones and muscles. Slowly our joints get affected and their functioning gets spoiled. After a few days, it becomes a very serious condition and even walking becomes difficult. It causes the inflammation of the joints and thus, people who suffer from the painful disease face some uncomfortable symptoms like joint stiffness and swelling. In such a situation, the presence of some foods in the diet can make it worse. Such as tomatoes make the joint pain worse. However, Swami Videh Dev from Baba Ramdev's Ashram at Haridwar explained why arthritis patients should not eat tomatoes according to Ayurveda.

Are tomatoes bad for arthritis?

Swami Videh Dev Ji explains that in Ayurveda there is a provision of food according to the disease and the body. For example, for arthritis patients, tomatoes can prove to be worse for their physical health as they can increase joint pain rapidly. Tomatoes contain vitamin C and ascorbic acid due to which calcium is eroded and thus, the bones become hollow from the inside. If an arthritis patient consumes tomatoes on a daily basis then the joint pain will increase rapidly and starts troubling as the vegetable cause inflammation. Apart from this, tomatoes also cause swelling in other parts of the body. According to the Arthritis Foundation, tomatoes contain the chemical solanine and few people claim that it increases inflammation and swelling.

Vegetables safe to consume

If someone suffers from arthritis then they should add a lot of greens to their diet. One can have garlic, raw turmeric, broccoli and more. Apart from this, one can also include hot spices like clove and cinnamon in their diet, which are beneficial for health in several ways.

So, keeping all these things in mind, arthritis patients should not consume tomatoes at all whereas they should consume more green leafy vegetables, which reduces swelling and pain.

Latest Health News