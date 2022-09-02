Eat a salad every day to better weight control and improve skin tone. Know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat a salad every day to better weight control

Eat salad every day: The focus on health has become a vital part of many lives. While ignorance will only let your body suffer, heeding every aspect of it will no doubt change your life for the better. There exist different ways to include micros in our diet. but, the easiest that exists is having a bowl of salad every day. Here are 9 reasons why you should eat salad every day-

A salad every day is a grand source of fiber.

A bowl of salad contains adequate fiber to help reduce low-density lipoprotein, commonly known as bad cholesterol.

A salad is an all-around combination of numerous nutrients

A salad of various fruits and vegetables reduces the chances of deficiency in the whole spectrum of nutrition. You can also choose what vegetables to increase in your salad, to prioritize your needs.

You can increase the salad content in your meals for better weight control

As awareness can reach people more efficiently than it used to, people try their best to regulate their weight. You can increase or decrease the ratio of salad in your meal as per your needs.

You can modify your salad to aid in fat intake.

You can add mixed roasted and raw seeds like sesame, ground flax, and chia to boost your regular intake of good fats. You can even add avocado slices to help you with the intake of good fats in your body.

A healthy bowl of salad can increase bone strength.

Vitamin K deficiency directly causes bones to lose mineral density and growth. You can add radicchio and spinach to make sure your bones recover.

A good salad also helps you maintain good eyesight

Green leafy vegetables like romaine and spinach contain carotenoids that aid in light regulation in the eyes. They also protect the eyes from the formation of free radicals that can cause serious damage.

Having a salad every day enhances muscle performance.

The nutrients that are found in leafy green vegetables like spinach enhance the performance of the muscles by increasing mitochondria which aid in producing energy and powering our muscles.

A salad every day reduces the chances of heart disease.

Having the best-suited salad every day will increase your fiber and folate levels which will in turn helps with maintaining a healthy heart. This decreases any heart disease such as stroke and heart attacks.

Eating a salad every day can improve your skin tone

Everyone wants to have a clear skin tone and healthy skin. Well, a salad helps in that too. Vegetables and fruits improve hydration in our body which is the soul necessity for anyone to have a clear skin tone and healthy skin.

(This article is attributed to Taran Kaur & Piyush Chopra, co-founders Love For Salads)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

