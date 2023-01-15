Do you experience headaches due to cold air? Know quick home remedies to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do you experience headaches due to cold air?

With winter in full swing, chances are that we experience an increased headache. Changes in the weather, cold weather in particular, can cause imbalances in brain chemicals, including serotonin prompting a migraine in some people. The key to getting rid of a head cold is to reduce sinus swelling and help mucus drain from your sinuses. Although it might seem counterintuitive, keeping our nasal passages moist is the best way to clear out congestion, dry sinuses will only result in further irritation.

Causes of headaches in winter

Since our body needs enough rest, taking excessive stress or insufficient sleep can lead to headaches. Apart from it, the winter season is also responsible for headaches. According to the Journal of Headache Pain, there is a direct link between low temperature and frequent headaches. That’s why we should keep ourselves warm from the inside out.

Home remedies for headaches during winter

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most effective remedies for headaches. It not only helps reduce the pain but also improves digestion, which, in turn, helps curb nausea. You can either use ginger powder and water paste on your forehead for instant relief or use ginger in your morning or evening tea. You can also mix equal parts of ginger juice and lemon juice and prepare a refreshing drink.

2. Caffeine

If you have a headache due to the cold, try to consume things that have a warm effect. With headaches, it is often advised to drink tea or coffee. This is because caffeine intake helps in reducing stress along with keeping the brain relaxed.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is yet another spice that has a soothing effect on headaches. The best way to use it is to grind some cinnamon sticks into a powder. Add some water to prepare a thick paste and apply the same on your forehead to get instant relief from headaches. You can wash the paste after 30 minutes.

4. Cloves

Cloves have pain-relieving properties. The simplest way to use it is to put a crushed clove in a sachet or a clean handkerchief and inhale the same. You can even make a paste using two drops of clove oil, a tablespoon of coconut oil, sea salt, and massage your forehead with it.

