Do you also take Meftal spas callously? Read this Govt ALERT

Those who rely on Meftal spas to alleviate pain, menstrual cramps or rheumatoid arthritis then this news is for you. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert, categorically highlighting concerns about Meftal's active ingredient, mefenamic acid. According to the alert, the use of mefenamic acid in Meftal can lead to potential adverse reactions, causing eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

What is DRESS Syndrome?

DRESS syndrome stands for Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms. OIt is a severe and potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity reaction to certain medications. This syndrome is characterised by a combination of skin rash, fever, inflammation of internal organs, and an increase in eosinophils, a type of white blood cell.

Key features of DRESS syndrome include:

Skin Rash: The syndrome often begins with a widespread rash that can be itchy and red. The rash may start on the face and then spread to other parts of the body.

What Does The Govt Say in Its Alert?

"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug," an alert stated.

The alert also underlined the significance of promptly reporting any adverse reactions attributed to Meftal to the national coordination center of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI). Individuals are encouraged to submit their reports through various channels, including the IPC website (www.ipc.gov.in), the Android mobile app ADR PvPI, or by contacting the PvPI Helpline Number at 1800-180-3024.

