Dengue situation WORSENS in Noida, woman dies in Yatharth hospital

Despite the government's visible preventive measures, the dengue situation has worsened across the country. With a notable increase in cases occurring in states such as Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, there is a growing sense of alarm, underscoring the critical need to boost awareness about the issue.

In Uttar Pradesh, dengue cases are on the rise. As per the government data, 24 people have lost their lives so far. However, if the data from private hospitals is included, the toll might witness an increase. In Uttar Pradesh, the count of dengue cases has surged beyond 13,000, with Lucknow, Moradabad, Meerut, Kanpur, and Noida emerging as the primary hotspots.

WOMAN DIES AT YATHARTH HOSPITAL, NOIDA

Yesterday, a woman suffering from dengue died at a private hospital in Greater Noida after which her family members and relatives staged a protest, alleging medical negligence. The woman, a resident of Dhanori village, was brought to the Yatharth Hospital under the Beta 2 police station area on Wednesday.

“She passed away today at the hospital and family members accused the hospital of negligence.”

The family members gathered outside the hospital and protested but later the matter was resolved after a discussion between the two sides. The family members refused consent for a postmortem and cremated the body, police said, adding there was no law and order-related issue.

WHY DENGUE CASES GETTING WORSE?

Amid rising dengue cases across the country, a study has claimed that COVID antibodies might cross-react with DENV (dengue virus), apparently making the infection worse. The study by Indian scientists at the government-run Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), found that antibodies, whether acquired through natural human infection or deliberate animal immunization, had the ability to enhance dengue infection in animal cells.

DENGUE FEVER: SYMPTOMS, CAUSES AND TREATMENT

Dengue fever can range from mild to severe, and in some cases, it can be life-threatening.

SYMPTOMS

Fever: High fever is one of the primary symptoms of dengue. It often comes on suddenly and can last for several days. Severe Headache: Intense headache, typically concentrated around the forehead and behind the eyes, is a common symptom. Pain in Muscles and Joints: This can be quite severe and is why dengue is often referred to as "breakbone fever." Rash: Many dengue patients develop a rash, which can appear as small red spots or patches. Bleeding: In some cases, dengue can cause bleeding from the nose, gums, or into the skin, which can manifest as small red or purple spots. Fatigue and Weakness: After the fever subsides, patients often experience a prolonged period of fatigue and weakness.

CAUSE

Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus, which belongs to the Flaviviridae family. There are four closely related but distinct serotypes of the virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Infection with one serotype does not provide immunity to the others. When an Aedes mosquito bites a person infected with dengue virus, it can become a carrier and transmit the virus to other humans through its bites.

TREATMENT

There is no specific antiviral medication to treat dengue fever. Treatment primarily focuses on relieving symptoms and providing supportive care. Here are some key aspects of dengue fever treatment:

Stay Hydrated: It's crucial to stay well-hydrated, especially if you have a high fever and are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea. Oral rehydration solutions can help replace lost fluids and electrolytes. Pain Relief: Over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen (paracetamol) can help alleviate fever and pain. Avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, as they can increase the risk of bleeding. Rest: Adequate rest is essential to help the body recover from the illness. Medical Monitoring: For severe cases or cases with warning signs, hospitalization may be necessary for close monitoring and intravenous fluids. Warning signs include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, and a rapid decrease in platelet count. Avoid Further Mosquito Bites: To prevent the spread of the virus, individuals with dengue should stay indoors and use mosquito nets or insect repellent to prevent further mosquito bites. Additionally, eliminating mosquito breeding sites around your home can help reduce the risk of transmission.

